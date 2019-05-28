Champions League: Klopp puts Liverpool back among elite, Pochettino lifts Spurs to heights as the two face final test

Headlines

‘Delhi banega Khalistan’: Delhi Metro stations defaced with pro-Khalistani slogans ahead of G20 Summit

JEE Entrance Exam 2024: 6 most important tips for JEE Main chemistry paper

Meet IPS officer Kartik Jivani, who cracked UPSC exam thrice to become IAS, his AIR is...

Meet first female superstar of India, quit Bollywood at the peak of her career due to her daughter because...

Kota hostels install nets to make balconies, lobbies 'suicide proof'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kangana Ranaut lauds ISRO's female scientists after Chandrayaan-3's successful landing: 'True essence of Bhartiyata'

JEE Entrance Exam 2024: 6 most important tips for JEE Main chemistry paper

Meet IPS officer Kartik Jivani, who cracked UPSC exam thrice to become IAS, his AIR is...

Exercises to relieve shoulder pain

10 tips to cure tension headaches

Thyroid: Tips to lose weight with hypothyroidism

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Exclusive: Ravi Dubey Opens Up About His 'Lakhan Leela Bhargava' Character And 28-Minute Monologue

Chandrayaan-3: 'All Planned Movements Verified' As Pragyan Successfully Traverses 8 Meters On Moon

PM Modi Lauds ISRO Scientists For Historic Chandrayaan-3 Feat, Says Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan

Kangana Ranaut lauds ISRO's female scientists after Chandrayaan-3's successful landing: 'True essence of Bhartiyata'

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

This actress, who made Bollywood debut in 2016, once grabbed headlines for supporting Pakistan skipper Babar Azam

HomeSports

Sports

Champions League: Klopp puts Liverpool back among elite, Pochettino lifts Spurs to heights as the two face final test

The two managers are yet to win silverware at their respective clubs.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 28, 2019, 10:54 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The transformation of Liverpool and Tottenham's fortunes under Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino has so far been measured in progress rather than trophies.

That will all change for the winner of Saturday's Champions League final with one of the two claiming the biggest prize in Europe. Klopp has not won any silverware since arriving at Anfield in October 2015, while Pochettino is yet to claim any trophy in his coaching career.

However, the fact that Klopp and Pochettino are two of the highest rated coaches in world football is evidence if any was needed that there is more to good management than lifting trophies.

Klopp has come close on several occasions. The German has lost three finals as Liverpool boss, on penalties to Manchester City in the League Cup and Sevilla in the Europa League during his first season in 2015/16 before fortune favoured Real Madrid in last season's Champions League final.

Falling at the final hurdle once more would be even more heartbreaking for the Reds after missing out on the Premier League title by the finest of margins to City despite posting a club record 97 points.

"If I sit here in four years, I am pretty confident we will have one title," said Klopp on his first day at Anfield.

Klopp's impression was that if he had not delivered silverware in that time then he would not last more than four years in the job. Saturday's meeting in Madrid is his last chance to deliver on that confidence. But even if he loses, Klopp will still be revered rather than relieved of his duties for putting Liverpool back among the European elite.

The five-time European champions have by definition had many great nights in continental competition. But beating Barcelona 4-0 in their Champions League semi-final, the second leg to overturn a 3-0 first leg deficit may be the best of all.

"A moment like Barcelona is worth more than silverware. Wow! That's exactly the picture we want to draw for the outside world, this is Liverpool," said Klopp.

Changing dimensions

If Klopp has put Liverpool back on their perch, Pochettino has lifted Tottenham to heights they have never seen before. Spurs had only played in the European Cup twice in their history prior to the Argentine's arrival in 2014.

Now they are in their first ever Champions League final and next season will be their fourth consecutive year in the competition. Pochettino has attracted criticism for playing down the importance of domestic cup competitions. But his vision for Tottenham has been bigger, to change in his words "the dimension" of the club.

This season will always be remembered as the one Tottenham made the Champions League final and opened a brilliant new 62,000-capacity stadium. However, to deliver the latter at a cost of over €1 billion ($1.27 billion), Pochettino has had to work under restrictions that make his achievements all the more extraordinary.

While Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, Juventus, and many others poured hundreds of millions into funding a Champions League dream, Spurs have not signed a single player since January 2018.

That stretched squad was also fatigued by mass participation in the latter stages of last summer's World Cup, while injury robbed them of Harry Kane for the quarter and semi-finals. And yet Spurs have consistently beaten the odds, none more so than recovering from 3-0 down on aggregate against Ajax in the semi-final thanks to Lucas Moura's second-half hat-trick in Amsterdam.

"No one expected Tottenham to be able to get to a final, but we're here on our own merit," said Pochettino.

"This makes it more amazing and you enjoy it in a different way." Pochettino has even hinted he could walk away if victorious in the Spanish capital, his work done after taking Tottenham to where no-one truly believed he could. No matter which manager finally lifts the famous trophy. It will have been well earned.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

IDFC First bags rights as BCCI Title Sponsor for international, domestic home matches

Udd Ja Kale Kaava, Main Nikla Gaddi Leke composer Uttam Singh accuses Gadar 2 makers of using work without permission

Chandrayaan-3 landing point sparks political row; Congress, BJP trade jibes over Shiv Shakti vs Jawahar

Russian President Vladimir Putin to not attend G20 Summit in India: Kremlin

LIC Dhan Vriddhi Scheme: Check eligibility, tenure, policy terms, tax exemption and other details

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE