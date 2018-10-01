Champions League: Jose Mourinho not feeling the pressure as Valencia test looms

Headlines

Akshay Kumar is ‘very happy’ as Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan earns Rs 1100 crore: 'Hope we make Rs 3000 crore films like...'

Meet youngest IAS officer of 2007 batch who cracked UPSC at 22 in first attempt, secured AIR...

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan trolled for posting ‘photoshopped, airbrushed’ pics, netizens call her ‘insecure’

Apple iPhone 14 best deal: Flipkart Big Billion Days sale vs Amazon Great Indian Festive sale

Mumbai Diaries season 2 review: Nikkhil Advani's show is brilliant humane drama that triumphs like the spirit of Mumbai

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Akshay Kumar is ‘very happy’ as Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan earns Rs 1100 crore: 'Hope we make Rs 3000 crore films like...'

Meet youngest IAS officer of 2007 batch who cracked UPSC at 22 in first attempt, secured AIR...

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan trolled for posting ‘photoshopped, airbrushed’ pics, netizens call her ‘insecure’

Players who have scored fastest hundred in ODI World Cup

7 cricketers who had arranged marriages

Simple yoga poses to strengthen your knees

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

Israel-Gaza Attack: We are at war, says Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu after Hamas fires 5,000 rockets

Asian Games 2023: Jyothi Vennam clinches rare three gold medals in archery, historic haul of medals

Israel-Gaza Attack: Israel declares war after Hamas fires 5,000 rockets; many killed, hundreds injured

Akshay Kumar is ‘very happy’ as Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan earns Rs 1100 crore: 'Hope we make Rs 3000 crore films like...'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan trolled for posting ‘photoshopped, airbrushed’ pics, netizens call her ‘insecure’

Rhea Kapoor says good reception to Thank You For Coming validates her: I can’t be controlled by you being uncomfortable

HomeSports

Sports

Champions League: Jose Mourinho not feeling the pressure as Valencia test looms

Manchester United have struggled this season, collecting 10 points from their opening seven Premier League matches and being dumped out of the League Cup by second-tier Derby County.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 01, 2018, 11:54 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho denied on Monday that his job is on the line but did say some of his players care more than others ahead of the Champions League Group H match against Valencia on Tuesday.

United have struggled this season, collecting 10 points from their opening seven Premier League matches and being dumped out of the League Cup by second-tier Derby County. They did, however, secure an emphatic 3-0 victory over Young Boys in their first Champions League group match.

Since then, reports of unrest with leading player Paul Pogba, which led to the Frenchman being demoted as vice-captain, have led o suggestions that Mourinho is losing his influence at Old Trafford. But the Portuguese coach was in a confident mood on Monday and when asked at a news conference if he felt his job was on the line, he simply answered: "No, I don't."

 

Media reports following United's 3-1 league defeat at West Ham United on Saturday linked former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane with Mourinho's job. Asked if he had spoken to the club's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward following Saturday's loss, Mourinho gave a tetchy reply.

"That's a private matter. I'm not asking you who did you speak with yesterday or this morning, who was your last phone call, that's a private matter. I'm not going to answer it," he said.

The West Ham defeat drew sharp criticism from defender Luke Shaw who said United needed to take responsibility for the "horrendous" result. Mourinho said it was down to more than just the players to turn the situation around.

"The performance on the pitch is the consequence of many factors," he said. "Luke Shaw, for example, said 'we players on the pitch have to give more'. I like that perspective but I don't agree totally. Everyone at the club has a role to play. The kit man, the nutritionist. I have a role to play, everyone has a role to play. I think that some care more than others," he added.

 

Tuesday's match at Old Trafford could be a good opportunity for United to bounce back against a Valencia side who have one win in eight matches in all competitions this season, although that came against Real Sociedad on Saturday.

United go into the game depleted as Ashley Young picked up an injury during the loss at West Ham, while Marcos Rojo, Ander Herrera and Jesse Lingard are also sidelined. Midfielder Nemanja Matic said the West Ham defeat was one of his worst games for United.

"Everyone has a responsibility," he said. "We have spoken between us and we know the situation is not good and we can do better. Everyone is trying to do more for the team. Tomorrow is a great chance to do that against a big team. I expect everyone will give more and be more concentrated."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Apple fixes iPhone 15 Pro, Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max overheating issue with new iOS 17 update

NASA engineer whose life inspired The Exorcist: Paranormal odyssey of Roland Edwin Hunkeler

India vs Bangladesh Asian Games 2023 semi-final: Live streaming details, match date, venue, and TV broadcast information

Viral video: Mother-daughter duo's epic dance to 'Jawani Jan-E-Man' impresses internet, watch

Only active Indian cricketer in ICC's Top 10 All-time ODI Batting Rankings is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE