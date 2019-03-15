Headlines

Sports

Sports

Champions League: 'It’s these games our fans and this club crave,' says Man Utd's Solskjaer on Barca clash

Manchester United is set to face Barcelona in the quarterfinal of the UEFA Champions League, as the fixtures were announced in the draw at Nyon, Switzerland on Friday.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 15, 2019, 08:59 PM IST

Manchester United is set to face Barcelona in the quarterfinal of the UEFA Champions League, as the fixtures were announced in the draw at Nyon, Switzerland on Friday.

The first leg of the quarterfinal matches will take place on April 9 and 10, while the second will be played on April 16 and 17.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, manager of the Red Devils said, "We want these games against the biggest clubs and the biggest teams. We had the final against them in 2009 and 2011 and the semi-final in 2008 when Scholesy scored, it’s these games our fans and this club crave. We are looking forward to this one.

"I’m probably completely different to 99 per cent of managers, as I prefer away last like we had against PSG. If you can get a decent result at home, then we know we can go away and hurt anyone like we did in Paris."

Manchester United had mixed performances throughout the group stages. They have had won three games and lost two. Meanwhile, Barcelona is the only unbeaten team this season. The side has won five games and drawn three.

The fixtures also see AFC Ajax take on Juventus, Liverpool to play FC Porto and Tottenham Hotspur face Manchester City.

