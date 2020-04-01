Champions League, Europa League matches suspended 'until further notice,' says UEFA

With no proper timeline as to when the sporting world can get back on track due to the coronavirus pandemic, UEFA has bowed to the inevitable on Wednesday and suspended all Champions League and Europa League matches "until further notice".

European soccer's governing body also said that all national team games scheduled for June have been postponed which includes playoff matches for Euro 2020, which has been moved to 2021.

All national team matches for men and women due to be played in June 2020 are postponed until further notice. All other UEFA competition matches, including centralised international friendly matches, remain postponed until further notice. Full statement: — UEFA (@UEFA) April 1, 2020

The finals of the Champions League, Europa League and Women's Champions League, all which were scheduled for May, have already been postponed.

While most leagues in Europe hope to finish their domestic seasons once restrictions on movement and social contact are lifted, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said last week the season could be lost if the play does not start by the end of June, Reuters reported.