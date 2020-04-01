Trending#

coronavirus

IPL 2020

Modi

lockdown

  1. Home
  2. Sports


Champions League, Europa League matches suspended 'until further notice,' says UEFA

With no proper timeline as to when the sporting world can get back on track due to the coronavirus pandemic, UEFA has bowed to the inevitable on Wednesday and suspended all Champions League and Europa League matches "until further notice".


Champions League and Europa League

, Twitter

Share

Written By

Edited By

Karen Noronha

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Apr 1, 2020, 08:38 PM IST

With no proper timeline as to when the sporting world can get back on track due to the coronavirus pandemic, UEFA has bowed to the inevitable on Wednesday and suspended all Champions League and Europa League matches "until further notice".

European soccer's governing body also said that all national team games scheduled for June have been postponed which includes playoff matches for Euro 2020, which has been moved to 2021.

The finals of the Champions League, Europa League and Women's Champions League, all which were scheduled for May, have already been postponed.

While most leagues in Europe hope to finish their domestic seasons once restrictions on movement and social contact are lifted, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said last week the season could be lost if the play does not start by the end of June, Reuters reported.