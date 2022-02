Champions League 2022: Kingsley Coman grabs last gasp equalizer to help Bayern Munich hold RB Salzburg 1-1

Bayern Munich midfielder Kingsley Coman struck in the 90th minute to snatch a 1-1 draw at Salzburg in Wednesday's Champions League last-16 first leg.

The Austrian side took the lead midway through the first half with a goal on the counterattack from Chukwubuike Adamu. Adamu, 20, had come on in the 12th minute after starting striker Noah Okafor went off injured.

But Frenchman Coman, who struck the winning goal for Bayern in the 2020 Champions League final, ensured the six-times winners left with a draw when he appeared at the far post to meet a Thomas Mueller header and tuck the ball into the net from close range.

READ| Champions League 2022: Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino help Liverpool down Inter Milan 2-0 with late strikes

Bayern's Joshua Kimmich lamented a lack of intensity from his side before the interval.

"We didn't do quite enough in the first half, we weren't focused enough, we didn't win the second balls and that allowed Salzburg to have dangerous opportunities on the counter," he said. "We controlled the game better in the second half and applied more pressure and got the draw in the end which for me is a good result," added Kimmich.

Coman's equaliser meant Bayern have scored in 29 consecutive Champions League matches although Robert Lewandowski's record run of consecutive wins in the competition was halted.

REPORT: Bayern left it late as Kingsley Coman's effort cancelled out Chikwubuike Adamu's first-half goal...



Fair result? #UCL — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 16, 2022

The Polish striker had won his previous 22 Champions League games since Bayern's 3-1 loss against Liverpool in 2019, missing last season's quarter-final first-leg defeat to Paris St Germain through injury.

READ| Champions League 2022: Kylian Mbappe scores in stoppage to win 1-0 for PSG against Real Madrid

Bayern went into the tie as clear favourites after winning all six of their group-stage games but arrived in Austria reeling from a shock 4-2 thrashing by Bochum in the Bundesliga.

Julian Nagelsmann's side were kept at bay early on by a highly disciplined Salzburg, who qualified for the knockout stage of the Champions League for the first time in their history under 33-year-old coach Matthias Jaissle in his debut season in charge.

The hosts struck the first blow with an explosive move on the break, starting with defender Oumar Solet dispossessing Bayern captain Mueller deep in his half and pumping a diagonal ball forward to Nicolas Capaldo on the right-wing.

READ| Champions League 2022: Manchester City run riot against Sporting CP, score FIVE goals for third time this season

The Argentine raced across the pitch and worked the ball towards Adamu, who fired into the far corner after being fed by Brenden Aaronson.

Unbeaten in 22 away games in this competition

Unbeaten in 10 away games in the round of 16



Are Bayern your favourites for the Champions League this season?#UCL — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 16, 2022

Bayern struggled to create clear chances in the second half too but came closest to levelling when Leroy Sane smashed a low drive at goal which was parried by Salzburg goalkeeper Philipp Kohn, who then leapt up to swipe the loose ball from Serge Gnabry's feet.

Salzburg should have added a second goal to take with them to the second leg in Munich when, with 10 minutes remaining, Capaldo was denied by the feet of Sven Ulreich and Adamu then saw his shot cleared off the line by Benjamin Pavard.

The hosts then switched off at the crucial moment when Pavard hit a cross into the box and Mueller glanced it towards the far post, where Coman was waiting to steer it in.