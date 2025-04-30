SPORTS
Champak, the robotic dog equipped with a mounted camera and capable of various movements such as walking, running, jumping, and standing on its hind legs, was unveiled during this IPL season as part of the league’s marketing and production efforts.
The Delhi High Court issued a notice to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regarding a copyright infringement suit related to the naming of the robotic dog introduced in the Indian Premier League 2025 as ‘Champak’. However, the court declined to grant interim relief to the publishers of Champak magazine, who had raised concerns about the BCCI’s choice of name.
Champak, the robotic dog equipped with a mounted camera and capable of various movements such as walking, running, jumping, and standing on its hind legs, was unveiled during this IPL season as part of the league’s marketing and production efforts. Developed by global broadcast technology company wTVision and Omnicam, Champak has become a focal point of attention during the IPL matches.
Delhi Press Patra Prakashan Pvt Ltd, the publisher of Champak magazine since 1968, filed the suit, arguing that BCCI had infringed upon their registered trademark by using the name Champak for the robotic dog without permission for commercial purposes. The magazine claimed that the commercial use of the name would dilute its trademark and damage its reputation. They sought an interim order to prevent BCCI from using the name for the robotic dog.
However, Justice Saurabh Banerjee decided against issuing an interim order, noting that the name was chosen through an online poll conducted by the cricket body and was not adopted by the entity itself. The court found that the magazine had not provided sufficient evidence of a commercial motive behind the use of the name by BCCI. Justice Banerjee concluded that BCCI’s decision was not arbitrary but a result of the online poll conducted.
“Where is the commercial element? They are using it for whatever reason, it’s very early for me to decide…… please appreciate. They are using the AI-generated dog for whatever reason but the Instagram page emphatically shows that the name is not of their choice and is based on fan votes. It’s a majority win,” justice Banerjee observed.
“There is no adoption per se by the entity naming. Empathetically, without hearing them, I am not intending to grant ad- interim ex-parte injunction. I’m not convinced. There are no pleadings, no supporting documents (on proving commercial usage),” the judge said.
During the court proceedings, Senior Advocate J Sai Deepak, representing the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), clarified that the name "Champak" was not chosen by the BCCI, but rather by fans through a poll. He emphasized that the fans did not link the name to the children's magazine, but rather to a character from the popular sitcom "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah."
“Champak magazine is not the only entity using ‘Champak’. In the public domain, the name Champak is used for different characters – in series – Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. None has associated the name with the magazine but a character,” BCCI submitted.
Also read| West Indies great compares young IPL sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi to 17-year-old Sachin Tendulkar, recalls shocking incident
FIR registered against Badshah in Punjab for allegedly hurting religious sentiments; details inside
'He doesn't need to be...': Adam Gilchrist makes shocking statement on MS Dhoni's future following CSK's poor show in IPL 2025
Meet Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’ daughter who cleared class 10, her score is...
Champak magazine takes BCCI to court over using its name for AI robot dog
Meet man who returned to India, treated people for Rs 1, later build India’s biggest private hospital chain for Rs 1 lakh crore, he is...
Explained: Will China support Pakistan in war against India? These are possibilities...
Who is Osama, Pakistani man claims to have Aadhaar card, Indian voter ID?
Mumtaz on Rajesh Khanna's failed relationship with Anju Mahendru, his marriage with Dimple Kapadia: 'Kaka would still have been alive if...'
Alia Bhatt’s unseen Met Gala 2024 photos resurface ahead of this year’s event, fans call her look 'apsara coded'
Mukesh Ambani's wealth rises again, returns to USD 100 billion club, his net worth is Rs...
WhatsApp to stop working on THESE iPhone from May 2025, check if your model is on the list
West Indies great compares young IPL sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi to 17-year-old Sachin Tendulkar, recalls shocking incident
From Randeep Hooda to Triptii Dimri, Kriti Sanon: These 5 actors are Delhi Public School alumni
Caste census to be part of next population survey: Centre takes big move
This courtroom drama was released 32 years ago, had powerful dialogues, became superhit, Sunny Deol won National Award for...
IDI Kabupaten Blora's "IDI Reborn" Initiative: A Paradigm Shift in Professionalism and Collaboration
Who is Faraz Manan, Pakistani man seen with Kareena Kapoor in Dubai?
IDI Kabupaten Cilacap's Comprehensive Regional Directory: Strengthening National Medical Collaboration
IPL 2025 playoffs scenario for all 10 teams ahead of CSK vs PBKS match
IDI Ungaran’s Commitment to Continuing Medical Education: Advancing Excellence in Healthcare
Mahakumbh sensation Monalisa stuns the internet with her bridal avatar in new viral video
BIG update on India's first bullet train for Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor: Commuters will be able to travel by...,check features and other details
Meet man, who lost eyesight in class 8, mother helped him study, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, team news, injury updates for Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings
Paresh Rawal makes shocking statement about National Awards, says 'gandagi hoti hai, khel khela jaata hai': 'Jab Oscar mein hoti hai toh...'
Meet Mohit Agrawal, got job with record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, VIT, his salary is...
NEET UG 2025 admit card RELEASED at neet.nta.nic.in: Get direct link, steps to download here
Pahalgam Attack: Why did Taliban-ruled Afghanistan support India, not Pakistan?
Shehnaaz Gill gifts herself a swanky Mercedes-Benz GLS worth Rs...: 'My hard work has now four wheels'
Who is Alok Joshi, former RAW chief, now appointed head of revamped NSA Board after Pahalgam terror attack?
Bollywood Fans, Get Excited: FilmyMantra Digital's TheViralMantra transforms entertainment news
Amid Kuldeep Yadav-Rinku Singh slap row in the middle of IPL, KKR shares 'gehri dosti' video of India stars
Meet new Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti, super cop who led 26/11 attacks investigation, he has replaced Vivek Phansalkar
Viral video: Badshah surprises everyone with his electrifying dance moves in Galiyon Ke Ghalib, fans say 'gazab'
'Miss you Rishi Kapoor saab': Neetu Kapoor becomes emotional, shares unseen photos of husband on his 5th death anniversary
Good news for Android users as Google’s latest feature is making it harder for thieves to unlock stolen devices, know how
Manabadi TS SSC Results 2025 DECLARED: BSE Telangana 10th result announced at bse.telangana.gov.in
Meet Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murty’s son, who left Rs 737940 crore Infosys, he now works for..., his net worth is Rs...
Chintan Pamnani building the future of scalable systems at Comcast
'Bollywood bat chuka hai': Sanjay Dutt makes big statement, requests film industry should unite, says 'bahut dukh hota yeh dekh ke...'
Guns, tanks, fighters and nuclear bombs: India or Pakistan, who has military superiority? Truth behind Pakistan's blackmail...
Shah Rukh Khan charges more than Salman Khan for live shows, Australian event organisers reveal; call THIS actress more popular than Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt
This was India's first item dancer, worked in over 700 films, was invited by Buckingham Palace for performance, moved to Pakistan at peak of career due to..., her name is..
RR star Vaibhav Suryavanshi studies in this class, his school name is...
This ice cream parlour was started with just Rs 3.5 lakh, 6 staff members, is now worth over Rs 400 crore, has special connection to Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha, Hema Malini
Meet man, son of Tamil superstar, Rajinikanth's co-star, who cracked UPSC exam, became IAS officer on 2nd attempt, got AIR..., is posted as..
After moving out of Mumbai, Charu Asopa buys new home in Bikaner, slam trolls: 'Main gareeb nahi hoon'
Nawazuddin Siddiqui says it's 'difficult' for him to stand out: 'I' sitting in corner and no one is... '
Nagaland Lottery Result 1pm, 6 PM, 8 PM LIVE UPDATES: Dear Indus Wednesday April 30 TODAY; check winners list
Kerala Lottery Results 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Fifty Fifty FF 138 Wednesday April 30 DECLARED; first prize winner is...
What is Delhi Rs 2000-crore classroom scam in which ex-Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia, Satyendra Jain have been booked?
Pakistani actress Hania Aamir receives water bottles from Indian fans after Indus Waters Treaty suspension, meme fest sparks online debate
Content creator Misha Agarwal dies by suicide, family says she felt 'worthless' after losing Instagram followers
TBSE Tripura Board Class 10th, 12th results 2025 DECLARED at tbse.tripura.go