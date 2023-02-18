Search icon
‘Chal Pathan out karke de’: Virat Kohli’s new nickname for Ravindra Jadeja goes viral

A video was posted by a netizen where Virat Kohli can be seen shouting, "Chal Pathaan. Shabaash. Chal Pathaan out karke de". This remark was recorded in the stump mic during the 64th over of the Australian innings.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 18, 2023, 06:05 AM IST

Star batter Virat Kohli is famously known for chirping in the ground during team India's matches, be it to motivate his teammates or to discourage the opponent. In a similar event, the former captain was heard motivating his teammate, Ravindera Jadeja, on Friday during the second Test match of Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

 A video was posted by a netizen where Kohli can be seen shouting, "Chal Pathaan. Shabaash. Chal Pathaan out karke de". This remark was recorded in the stump mic during the 64th over of the Australian innings.

By ‘Pathan’ , Kohli was referring to Jadeja. It looks like Sir Jadeja has a new nickname among the teammates. Earlier CSK captain MS Dhoni called out Jadeja as Sir Jadeja and we all know since then Jadeja is famously known with the prefix ‘Sir’. 

During the day one India bowl out Australia for 263. Usman Khawaja was looking good but Jadeja dismissed him on 81 when KL Rahul caught a stunning catch at point. Both the Indian opener Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul looked good till the day 1 stump. India will resume tomorrow’s play at 21-0.

 

 

