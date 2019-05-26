Celtic offer Neil Lennon manager job after Scottish Cup victory

Celtic, on Saturday, registered a 2-1 victory against Hearts in the final of Scottish Cup and following that the club confirmed that manager Neil Lennon has been offered a job as permanent manager. Celtic FC took Twitter to confirm the offer and wrote: "We are delighted to announce that Neil Lennon has been offered the job as permanent #CelticFC manager and the details will be confirmed in the coming days #TrebleTreble."

Celtic's Chief Executive Peter Lawwell praised Lennon and called him a winner. "This is a fantastic day, a fantastic achievement, and it will probably never to be repeated. Neil, in our moment of need, stood up to the plate. He's done a fantastic job in difficult circumstances, and when you look at his credentials - he's a Celtic man, he's made for Celtic, he knows what's required and he's a winner," club's official website quoted.

Lennon had replaced Brendan Rodgers as Celtic manager and guided the club to a third consecutive domestic treble after they won the Scottish Cup and Lawwell said that Lennon has earned the right to be the permanent manager.

"There's no better candidate, and Neil has earned the right to be the permanent manager of Celtic, based on our recent performances and also who he is as a manager. Winning the Treble Treble is historic and Brendan clearly takes a lot of credit for it. We probably wouldn't be here today if it wasn't for him, in terms of the magnificent period as manager, and we will be forever grateful to him," he said.