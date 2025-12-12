FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
SPORTS

Caught on Cam: Gautam Gambhir loses cool as Arshdeep Singh bowls 7 wides in one over during IND Vs SA 2nd T20I match, watch viral video

The situation unfolded during the 11th over of the first innings. Quinton de Kock started aggressively, hitting Arshdeep Singh for a six on the first ball. After that Arshdeep Singh bowled two wides before managing a dot ball. However, he then followed up with four consecutive wides.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Dec 12, 2025, 07:43 AM IST

Caught on Cam: Gautam Gambhir loses cool as Arshdeep Singh bowls 7 wides in one over during IND Vs SA 2nd T20I match, watch viral video
In the second T20I between India and South Africa on Thursday, India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, expressed his frustration as Arshdeep Singh struggled with his bowling accuracy. The left-arm pacer's composure seemed to falter after Quinton de Kock hit him for a six in the 11th over. This led to Singh bowling seven wides in a single over, much to the dismay of his coach.

The situation unfolded during the 11th over of the first innings. Quinton de Kock started aggressively, hitting Arshdeep Singh for a six on the first ball. In an attempt to control the scoring rate, the left-arm bowler tried to bowl wide outside off, but his execution went awry, resulting in a series of wides.

After the initial struggles, Arshdeep Singh bowled two wides before managing a dot ball. However, he then followed up with four consecutive wides. This prompted an angry reaction from coach Gautam Gambhir, while captain Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah also intervened to offer words of advice. Gambhir's visible frustration quickly spread across social media even before Singh could finish the over.

The over concluded with Singh bowling 13 balls, setting a record for the most balls bowled by an Indian bowler in a T20I over. Furthermore, Arshdeep Singh became the first bowler from a full member nation to bowl seven wides in a single over. Previously, Naveen-ul-Haq held the record with six wides in an over, achieved last year.

It was an uncharacteristic performance for Arshdeep Singh, as he lost control of the game's momentum, and the crowd's patience wore thin as they waited for the over to end. Consequently, Suryakumar Yadav removed him from the attack, bringing in Shivam Dube as a replacement.

