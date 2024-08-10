Twitter
CAS decision on Vinesh Phogat's appeal against disqualification from Olympic finals deferred till...

The hearing, which took place on Friday, August 9 in Paris, lasted for three hours.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 10, 2024, 10:29 PM IST

CAS decision on Vinesh Phogat's appeal against disqualification from Olympic finals deferred till...
File Photo
The ad-hoc division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has announced that they will require an additional day to reach a decision on Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's appeal against her disqualification from the women's 50kg freestyle final at the Olympic Games.

Phogat, a 29-year-old athlete, was disqualified for exceeding the weight limit by 100 grams during the weigh-in on Wednesday. The highly anticipated verdict on her appeal was originally scheduled to be announced this evening. However, the CAS has determined that more time is needed to carefully consider all aspects of the case before reaching a final decision.

"The ad-hoc division of CAS has extended time till 6pm on August 11, 2024, for the Sole Arbitrator Hon. Dr Annabelle Bennett in the Vinesh Phogat vs. United World Wrestling & the International Olympic Committee to issue a decision," the IOA said in a statement.

"The reasoned order will be issued at a later date," it added.

According to an IOA source, the decision is likely to be made public only on August 13, two days after the conclusion of the Games in Paris.

During the summit clash, Vinesh was replaced by Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, who had previously lost to Vinesh in the semifinals on Tuesday. Vinesh has since filed an appeal requesting a joint silver medal with Lopez, as she was within the prescribed weight limit during her bouts on Tuesday.

After being disqualified from the Paris Olympics final, Vinesh Phogat made the decision to retire from wrestling on Thursday.

In a heartfelt post on social media, Phogat shared her feelings of both defeat and gratitude, expressing, "Maa kushti (wrestling) won against me, I lost. Forgive me, your dream and my courage have been broken. I don't have any more strength now. Goodbye Wrestling 2001-2024. I will always be indebted to you all for forgiveness."

Also read| Paris Olympics closing ceremony: Date, time, venue, performers and how to watch online in India

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
