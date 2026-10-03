Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil outclass India 4-0 in international friendly at Salt Lake stadium

Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil secured a 4-0 victory over India in an international friendly at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. The Brazilian side dominated the contest, handing the Blue Tigers a heavy defeat in a high-profile clash against one of world football’s most celebrated teams.

Brazil dominated India with a commanding 4-0 victory on Saturday at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, concluding the Seleção's international break fixtures. This marked the first-ever encounter between the two nations, and Brazil made their inaugural visit to Indian soil.

Chelsea's Estêvão opened the scoring in the 28th minute, collecting the ball on the right wing, evading his defender, cutting inward, and finishing decisively with his left foot.

Flamengo's Pedro doubled Brazil's advantage just fourteen minutes later. After receiving Estêvão's assist, Pedro converted from close range following a deflection off Indian goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. Brazil held a comfortable two-goal cushion at halftime.

Samuel Lino's Impact

Following the interval, Samuel Lino extended Brazil's lead. The Flamengo midfielder drove forward into the penalty area and slotted past the goalkeeper's left side in the 58th minute, then added a fourth in the 90+5th minute to seal the emphatic victory.

LINO MAKES IT THREE!



Samuel Lino keeps his cool and calmly slots it home to put Brazil firmly in control.



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Real Madrid's Vinícius Júnior featured in the starting lineup but was substituted at the start of the second half when Carlo Ancelotti introduced Samuel Lino. Barcelona's in-form Raphinha was unavailable due to injury.

Brazil arrived at this fixture following two previous friendlies against Australia, where they drew 1-1 in the first match before securing a convincing 4-2 triumph in the second.

India, ranked 138th globally, have never reached a World Cup and faced their highest-ranked opponent since the FIFA rankings began in 1992.

Despite the heavy defeat, India's defenders demonstrated tactical awareness and composure, with Maveer controlling play effectively and Ryan Williams creating several promising opportunities. The midfield also produced encouraging moments against an elite opponent.

However, captain Gurpreet's first-half errors proved costly. The Blue Tigers showed considerable promise and valuable lessons to build upon moving forward.

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