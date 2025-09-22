Captain Temba Bavuma ruled out of South Africa's Test series vs Pakistan due to..., THIS star player to lead in his absence, he is...

Bavuma will be sidelined for six to eight weeks, with his current focus on being fully ready for the tour of India in November.

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against Pakistan due to his recovery from a grade two left calf strain sustained during the tour of England. In his absence, Aiden Markram will lead the Test side.

Bavuma will be sidelined for six to eight weeks, with his current focus on being fully ready for the tour of India in November. Spinner Simon Harmer has earned a recall to the Test team for the first time since March 2023, joining fellow spinners Senuran Muthusamy and Prenelan Subrayan in the squad.

Keshav Maharaj has been named for the second Test only, as he nears full fitness following a left groin strain.

The Test squad will convene for a two-day camp at the Centre of Excellence in Pretoria on October 5 and 6, before leaving for Lahore from OR Tambo International Airport on October 7.

“Naturally, we are disappointed not to have Temba available. He has been such an important leader and batter for us in the Test side, and his presence on and off the field will be missed. At the same time, the majority of the Test squad have experience of playing in the subcontinent and understand the demands that come with it, so I’m confident they will embrace the challenge.

“Pakistan is one of the tougher places to tour, and with spin-friendly conditions expected and Keshav only available from the second game, it was important to have an experienced campaigner like Simon in the squad to provide extra depth in the spin department,” said head coach Shukri Conrad.

Meanwhile, in a surprise move, wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock has reversed his ODI retirement and been named in South Africa’s white-ball squads for the upcoming tour of Pakistan.

De Kock had stepped away from ODIs after South Africa’s exit in the 2023 World Cup semi-final stage in India and will now feature again in the format. He also returns to the T20I setup for the first time since the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 final against India at Kensington Oval in Barbados.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) said de Kock cited a desire to represent the Proteas across both white-ball formats. “Quinton’s return to the white-ball space is a major boost for us. When we spoke last month about his future, it was clear that he still has a strong ambition to represent his country. Everyone knows the quality he brings to the side, and having him back can only benefit the team,” said Conrad.

South Africa will play three T20Is in Pakistan from October 28 to November 1 and is followed by three ODIs from November 4 to 8. David Miller will lead the T20I squad, while Matthew Breetzke will stand in as captain for the ODI series. South Africa have opted to rest all their all-format players, barring Corbin Bosch and Dewald Brevis, for the white-ball leg of the Pakistan tour.

South Africa have also handed maiden call-ups to allrounder Donovan Ferreira and wicketkeeper Sinethemba Qeshile in the ODI leg of Pakistan tour, while Rivaldo Moonsamy has been named in the T20I squad to face Namibia.

The T20I against Namibia will mark the first limited-overs international between the two sides and serves as the official inauguration of the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek, one of the host venues for the 2027 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

With the T20I against Namibia happening a day before the first Test against Pakistan starts in Lahore on October 12, South Africa will be led by Ferreira. Notably absent are left-arm wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi and pacer Anrich Nortje, who previously opted out of national contracts and were not considered for selection.

“Matthew has really come into his own in the 50-over space and has lead SA A and the Warriors in this format before, and I have no doubt he’ll captain the ODI side with that same character and composure which he brings to his game.”

“During the T20I series against England, I was impressed by Donovan’s maturity, his understanding of the game, and the way he connects with the younger players in the squad. His appointment as captain for the T20I against Namibia presents an exciting challenge, one that I believe will only enhance his development as a cricketer,” said Conrad.

South Africa squad for Tests in Pakistan: Aiden Markram (captain), David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj (second Test only), Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen, and Kyle Verreynne

South Africa's squad for T20Is in Pakistan: David Miller (captain), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Andile Simelane, and Lizaad Williams

South Africa's squad for ODIs against Pakistan: Matthew Breetzke (captain), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, and Sinethemba Qeshile

South Africa's squad for Namibia T20I: Donovan Ferreira (capt), Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Rubin Hermann, Kwena Maphaka, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Andile Simelane, Jason Smith, and Lizaad Williams.

