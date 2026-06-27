Cape Verde stun football world with historic knockout qualification despite 0-0 draw with Saudi Arabia

The island nation continued its fairytale campaign by securing a historic Round of 32 berth after a 0-0 stalemate with Saudi Arabia. Read more to know how Cape Verde qualified for the knockout stage despite being held to a goalless draw.

Cape Verde etched its name in history books as it became the smallest nation to qualify for the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup 2026 despite a goalless draw against Saudi Arabia. The Blue Sharks finished second in Group H only behind group-toppers, Spain. Interestingly, Cape Verde have become the first country since Chile in 1998 to advance from the group stage after drawing all of their matches. They are also the third smallest nation to play at the global finals, and drew all of their games to progress in second place.

For its performance, Cape Verde's Deroy Duarte was adjudged Player of the Match in the game. Notably, the island nation had earlier impressed in the tournament opener against European champions Spain, and secured a 2-2 draw against Uruguay.

Deets about Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia clash

Cabo Verde held Saudi Arabia to a tense 0-0 draw in their final Group H fixture to complete a historic FIFA World Cup 2026 group-stage campaign. The island nation remained defensively solid during the game as its star goalie, Vozinha, produced crucial saves to preserve the clean sheet.

In their next fixture in the Round of 32, Cape Verde will face defending champions Argentina next Saturday, July 4 at the Miami Stadium. The match will begin at 3:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

It was a must-win game for Saudi Arabia, but they struggled to convert their chances and are now eliminated along with Uruguay from Group H. As per the latest Standings, only six teams are left to book a berth for the Round of 32.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/