Pakistan reclaim No 1 ODI ranking despite India winning Asia Cup final

Rohit Sharma gives key injury updates on Axar Patel and Shreyas Iyer ahead of Australia ODI series

Pakistan reclaim No 1 ODI ranking despite India winning Asia Cup final

Foods to avoid before sleeping

10 fruits that you should not eat after dinner

6 times when Deepika Padukone set major fashion goals in bodycon outfits

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

India gets the world class convention centre Yashobhoomi, must know facts about the mega centre

Asia Cup 2023: India wins 8th Asia Cup title; bags biggest ever victory in ODI history | IND VS SL

Asia Cup 2023: Siraj's six-wicket spell against Sri Lanka rewrites history, know about records broken

Kolkata court issues arrest warrant against Zareen Khan in 2018 cheating case

Sports

Canadian teen Bianca Andreescu becomes youngest player in 20 years to reach Indian Wells finals

continues fairytale run to reach Indian Wells final

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 16, 2019, 02:32 PM IST

Bianca Andreescu became the youngest player to reach the final at Indian Wells in 20 years after the teenager beat Elina Svitolina of Ukraine 6-3 2-6 6-4 at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday.

The 18-year-old Canadian continued her magical run by overcoming sixth seeded Svitolina to set up a final with three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber who beat Belinda Bencic 6-4 6-2.

"This past week, it's been a dream come true playing in front of these amazing crowds," Andreescu said in a courtside interview after putting her name alongside Serena Williams who reached and won the 1999 final at 17.

"Today, I believed in myself playing against these top players. I've watched them play so many times on TV so it's so incredible to play against them and win."

Andreescu has shown a knack for competing against top players having beaten Caroline Wozniacki in Auckland earlier this year.

Against Svitolina, she survived two hours and 12 minutes of rollercoaster tennis to prevail.

Svitolina broke Andreescu's service twice in the first three games to storm to a 3-0 lead. But the youngster stormed back with aggressive groundstrokes to win six straight games and the opening set where she claimed 26 of the last 35 points.

Svitolina refused to squander another fast start in the second set, though, where she dominated.

In the decider, Andreescu showed resilience by saving nine of the 10 break points against her and breaking Svitolina twice out of her three chances to win.

"In the third set I kept my composure, at least tried to. I pumped myself up," Andreescu said. "It was a crazy match. It was a roller coaster. I'm really happy I pulled through."

Kerber reached the final by overcoming the red hot Bencic who defeated world number one Naomi Osaka this week and was coming off a win in Dubai last month.

Kerber overcame a 4-2 deficit in the opening set to reach her first career final in Indian Wells.

"I was trying to focus only on my side of the court. I was trying to play concentrated, and going for it when I had the chance," Kerber said. "I'm really happy to be in the final for the first time now."

The Swiss Bencic made 27 unforced errors to just 14 winners.

