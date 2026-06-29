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Canada become first team to seal FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 spot after dramatic victory

Canada beat South Africa in Los Angeles to become first team to reach the Round of 16 for the first time in World Cup history.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jun 29, 2026, 06:41 AM IST

Canada become first team to seal FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 spot after dramatic victory
Canada reach Round of 16 for the first time ever. (Pic Credits: Instagram/fifaworldcup)
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In the first match of the Round of 32, Canada scripted history by qualifying for the Round of 16 for the first time by defeating South Africa in Los Angeles on Sunday (local time). The result of the match was decided during the stoppage time when midfielder Stephen Eustaquio struck in the 90+2nd minute from the edge of the box after a loose clearance. With this loss, South Africa's campaign in the FIFA World Cup 2026 also came to an end after they reached the knockouts for the first time in history.

Deets about South Africa vs Canada clash

The co-host dominated possession and even created several chances, but were restricted by South African goalie Ronwen Williams, who produced a series of crucial saves. As the match moved towards extra time, midfielder Eustaquio delivered a decisive goal in the last leg of the contest. He found the back of the net, sending Canada into the next round of the 2026 edition of the FIFA World Cup.

Canada will now face the winner of the Netherlands vs Morocco match, scheduled to be played on June 30 at the Estadio Monterrey in Mexico City.

Whats App Image 2026 06 27 at 7 16 22 AM

Remaining fixtures of Round of 32

June 29, Brazil vs Japan - Houston Stadium, Houston (10:30 PM)
June 30, Germany vs Paraguay - Boston Stadium, Boston (2:30 AM)
June 30, Netherlands vs Morocco - Monterrey Stadium, Monterrey (6:30 AM)
June 30, Ivory Coast vs Norway - Houston Stadium, Houston (10:30 PM)
July 1, France vs Sweden - New York New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford (2:30 AM)
July 1, Mexico vs Ecuador - Mexico City Stadium, Mexico City (6:30 AM)
July 1, England vs DR Congo - Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta (9:30 PM)
July 2, Belgium vs Senegal - Seattle Stadium, Seattle (1:30 AM)
July 2, USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina - San Francisco Bay Arena Stadium, Santa Clara (5:30 AM)
July 3, Spain vs Austria - Los Angeles Stadium, Los Angeles (12:30 AM)
July 3, Portugal vs Croatia - Toronto Stadium, Toronto (4:30 AM)
July 3, Switzerland vs Algeria - BC Place, Vancouver (8:30 AM)
July 3, Australia vs Egypt - Dallas Stadium, Arlington (11:30 AM)
July 4, Argentina vs Cape Verde - Miami Stadium, Miami (3:30 AM)
July 4, Colombia vs Ghana - Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City (7:00 AM)

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

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Canada become first team to seal FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 spot after dramatic victory
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