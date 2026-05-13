'Can’t Indian coaches develop hockey?’: PR Sreejesh slams hockey India in explosive note

PR Sreejesh launched a sharp attack on Hockey India after reportedly being replaced by a foreign coach despite earning praise for his contributions. In a strongly worded note, the Indian hockey legend questioned why local coaches are not trusted to develop the sport at the highest level.

Former India goalkeeper and junior men's team coach PR Sreejesh didn’t hold back on Wednesday. He openly voiced his frustration after being let go from his coaching role just 17 months in—despite leading India’s juniors to five podium finishes in five tournaments.

Sreejesh, an icon in Indian hockey, brought up the issue in a candid social media post. He pointed out the fact that even after a string of successful results, Hockey India chose to look for someone new rather than extend his contract. His run as coach ended after the Junior World Cup late last year, and he re-applied for the job he first landed in August 2024, but was passed over. Taking to X, he put it bluntly: “It seems like my coaching career comes to an end after 1.5 years, during which we played 5 tournaments and secured 5 podium finishes, including a Junior World Cup bronze medal.”

It’s seems like My coaching career comes to an end after 1.5 years, during which we played 5 tournaments and secured 5 podium finishes, including a Junior World Cup bronze medal.



I have heard about coaches getting fired after bad performances.

But this is the first time I am… — sreejesh p r (@16Sreejesh) May 13, 2026

He didn’t stop there. Sreejesh called out Hockey India for making room for a foreign coach while sidelining him. Under his leadership, the Indian junior men’s team snagged gold at the Men’s Junior Asia Cup, bronzes at both the Sultan of Johor Cup and the FIH Junior Men’s World Cup, and made it to the podium every single tournament. As a player, Sreejesh had already added Olympic bronze medals at both the 2020 Tokyo and 2024 Paris Games before retiring from international duty.

Still, despite all those results, Sreejesh was shown the door. “I’ve heard about coaches getting fired after poor results. But this is the first time I’m being removed to make way for a foreign coach,” he said.

Sreejesh then took aim at Hockey India’s clear preference for overseas coaches. “The Hockey India President said the senior men’s team coach (Craig Fulton) wants a foreign head coach for the juniors so there’s continuity as players move up. But why this reliance on foreign coaches? Can’t Indian coaches develop Indian hockey?” he asked.

He also pointed out a sharp contrast between encouragement he received from Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and the federation’s decisions. Sreejesh recalled, “On 07-03-2026, in a meeting with Hon’ble Sports Minister Shri Mansukh Mandaviya, I was told, ‘Sreejesh, we need coaches like you to step up and lead our country as we prepare for 2036.’

“Yet, Hockey India keeps trusting foreigners over homegrown coaches in all four teams.”

Sreejesh’s posts quickly struck a chord among fans and athletes, reigniting debate over whether the national program truly believes in its own legends—even when their records stack up with the best in the world.

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