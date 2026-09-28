‘Can smell sewage’: Manu Bhaker’s father questions Asian Games shooting facilities after medal-less outing

Manu Bhaker’s Asian Games 2026 campaign ended without a medal, but her father’s explosive remarks about shooting facilities and travel arrangements have now captivated attention. Here's what he said.

Manu Bhaker, double Olympic medallist, showcased a disappointing performance in the ongoing Asian Games 2026 as her campaign ended without a medal on Monday after she failed to qualify for the women's 25m pistol individual final.

After this, her father, Ram Kishan Bhaker, criticised and questioned the arrangements for shooters at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya. For those unversed, Manu Bhaker competed in the women's 10m air pistol and 25m pistol events, and she could not reach the finals in either discipline.

While speaking to ANI, Manu's father raised concerns about the conditions around the shooting venue, along with the transportation facilities. ''You can smell this gutter is here, and athletes are shooting in such an environment. It is very far from you can say four to five hours every day spending for what? And top of that, bus timing. The travel time is four to five hours, and bus timings are also different. So Japan should not organise such big events. They need to improve themselves if they are willing to organise that type of event. They should be better organised,'' Ram Kishan Bhaker said.

He also talked about how one shot by Rahi could have turned things in India's favour and added, ''You see, one shot of Rahi, which could have turned things in our favour and given us gold, as we were running for gold really well, that one shot turned everything down. If a shot is not counted, it is zero. That means we slipped 10 points below in the competition.''

#WATCH | Asian Games 2026 | Japan: The trio of Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat finished fifth with a score of 1727-56x. The gold medal went to China (1743-68x), South Korea won the silver (1735-65x), while Chinese Taipei secured the bronze medal (1734-48x).



On missing… pic.twitter.com/WKJ2xVcysz September 28, 2026

How did Manu Bhaker perform at Asian Games 2026 ?

In her first individual event, which was the women's 10m air pistol, Manu finished fifth wth 181.1 points, missing out on a place in the final. Later, she competed in the women's 25m pistol, where she finished 11th, again missing the top 8 spot.

In the team event, Manu joined Esha Singh and Rahi Sarnobat. The Indian trio finished fifth with 1727-56x, missing out on a medal.