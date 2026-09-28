FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Lord’s Mark Industries Limited World’s First AI-Powered Dialysis Ecosystem Secures MHRA Registration, Opens Gateway to UK & UK-Allied Markets

Lord’s Mark Industries Limited World’s First AI-Powered Dialysis Ecosystem Secur

Himlung Avalanche: Death toll climbs to four, eight still missing in Nepal, search operation underway

Himlung Avalanche: Death toll climbs to four, eight still missing in Nepal

India's IP Opportunity: Why Utility Patents Could Help MSMEs Protect And Commercialise Innovation

India's IP Opportunity: Why Utility Patents Could Help MSMEs Protect And Commerc

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai

Latest NewsSports

SPORTS

‘Can smell sewage’: Manu Bhaker’s father questions Asian Games shooting facilities after medal-less outing

Manu Bhaker’s Asian Games 2026 campaign ended without a medal, but her father’s explosive remarks about shooting facilities and travel arrangements have now captivated attention. Here's what he said.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 28, 2026, 04:26 PM IST

‘Can smell sewage’: Manu Bhaker’s father questions Asian Games shooting facilities after medal-less outing
Manu Bhaker’s father questions Asian Games arrangements. (Pic Credits: Instagram/bhakermanu)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Manu Bhaker, double Olympic medallist, showcased a disappointing performance in the ongoing Asian Games 2026 as her campaign ended without a medal on Monday after she failed to qualify for the women's 25m pistol individual final.

After this, her father, Ram Kishan Bhaker, criticised and questioned the arrangements for shooters at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya. For those unversed, Manu Bhaker competed in the women's 10m air pistol and 25m pistol events, and she could not reach the finals in either discipline.

While speaking to ANI, Manu's father raised concerns about the conditions around the shooting venue, along with the transportation facilities. ''You can smell this gutter is here, and athletes are shooting in such an environment. It is very far from you can say four to five hours every day spending for what? And top of that, bus timing. The travel time is four to five hours, and bus timings are also different. So Japan should not organise such big events. They need to improve themselves if they are willing to organise that type of event. They should be better organised,'' Ram Kishan Bhaker said.

He also talked about how one shot by Rahi could have turned things in India's favour and added, ''You see, one shot of Rahi, which could have turned things in our favour and given us gold, as we were running for gold really well, that one shot turned everything down. If a shot is not counted, it is zero. That means we slipped 10 points below in the competition.''

How did Manu Bhaker perform at Asian Games 2026?

In her first individual event, which was the women's 10m air pistol, Manu finished fifth wth 181.1 points, missing out on a place in the final. Later, she competed in the women's 25m pistol, where she finished 11th, again missing the top 8 spot.

In the team event, Manu joined Esha Singh and Rahi Sarnobat. The Indian trio finished fifth with 1727-56x, missing out on a medal.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Premanand Maharaj Disciple Death: Private part cut, blood-stained grinder found in room; probe underway
Premanand Maharaj Disciple Death: Private part cut, blood-stained grinder found
Lord’s Mark Industries Limited World’s First AI-Powered Dialysis Ecosystem Secures MHRA Registration, Opens Gateway to UK & UK-Allied Markets
Lord’s Mark Industries Limited World’s First AI-Powered Dialysis Ecosystem Secur
Why are Pakistan and Afghanistan on brink again? Mutual accusations of terrorism explode amid charges over TTP, ISKP, air strikes
Why are Pakistan and Afghanistan on brink again? Mutual accusations explode
Why was Aamir Khan upset with Alisha Chinai after she auditioned for Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak?
Why was Aamir Khan upset with Alisha Chinai? Made In India singer reveals
Himlung Avalanche: Death toll climbs to four, eight still missing in Nepal, search operation underway
Himlung Avalanche: Death toll climbs to four, eight still missing in Nepal
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement