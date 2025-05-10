There's been a lot of chatter about whether cricketers like former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who both hold positions in the Indian Army, would be called to the front lines if war were to break out.

After the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India launched Operation Sindoor in retaliation. Since then, Pakistan has been making continuous threats. The Indian Army stands ready to confront any challenge, with all three branches of the military prepared for action. As a result, tensions between India and Pakistan have reached an all-time high. In this climate, there's been a lot of chatter about whether cricketers like former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who both hold positions in the Indian Army, would be called to the front lines if war were to break out.

In a recent update, the government has granted the chief of the army staff expanded powers to mobilize officers and personnel from the territorial army. This means they can be called upon for essential duties, and the army unit could be activated if the situation escalates further, according to the latest government notification.

Part of the Territorial Army

These players are members of the Territorial Army, a volunteer organization that trains citizens for emergency situations. Dhoni holds the rank of Lieutenant Colonel within the unit and frequently participates in training exercises with fellow soldiers. While his primary role is to provide encouragement and promote the organization, Sachin Tendulkar's affiliation with the Air Force is largely symbolic. His presence is intended to inspire young people to consider joining the Indian armed forces.

Numerous prominent individuals have been bestowed with honorary titles by the Indian Army in the past. These names not only include Dhoni and Sachin, but also encompass figures such as former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev, shooter Abhinav Bindra, politician Anurag Thakur, Sachin Pilot, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, and actor Nana Patekar. Each of these individuals holds a position within the Territorial Army. For instance, Mahendra Singh Dhoni serves as a Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army, hailing from the Parachute Regiment and having undergone rigorous training. Similarly, Sachin Tendulkar holds the rank of Group Captain in the Indian Air Force.

What is the Territorial Army?

The Territorial Army is a voluntary service that allows citizens to join, typically recruited during army recruitment processes. Candidates must meet medical fitness requirements in order to be eligible for service. The primary objective of the Territorial Army is to offer an opportunity for individuals who were unable to join the regular army to serve their country.

There has been ongoing debate regarding the potential deployment of prominent figures such as cricketers like Tendulkar and Dhoni to the border in times of war. In situations where the Indian army faces challenges, assistance from paramilitary forces is often sought. Consequently, the Territorial Army may also be called upon to serve in times of war, although such occurrences are rare. Notably, the Territorial Army has made significant contributions in various conflicts, including the Kargil wars of 1962, 1965, 1971, and 1999.

Previously, India's renowned cricketer Hemu Adhikari served in World War II, holding the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. Adhikari showcased his talent in 21 Test matches for the Indian team. Notably, CK Naidu and Kapil Dev have also been honored with titles in the Indian Army. While it is unlikely, in extreme circumstances, players like Dhoni and Sachin may be called upon for military service.

