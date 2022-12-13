Can Messi emulate Maradona and win the World Cup for Argentina? Take a look at living legend's incredible career graph

Lionel Messi’s Argentina are on the verge of yet another chance at winning the ultimate prize in football. The Albiceleste are just a match away from the FIFA World Cup 2022 finals. Messi and co. take on Croatia in the first semi-final in Qatar on Tuesday. This is likely to be the Barcelona icon and PSG player’s final chance to emulate fellow countryman and football great Diego Maradona.

Messi has won almost every prize that world football has to offer at the elite level. He has even won the Player of the Tournament at the World Cup 2014. However, the Jules Rimet trophy has remained elusive from his cabinet. Messi came agonisingly close to winning the FIFA World Cup 8 years ago, only to be beaten by a single extra time goal by Mario Gotze as Germany became the eventual champions. In 2018, Messi’s side were knocked out in the round of 16 by eventual champions France. Now, Messi is up against 2018 finalists Croatia and the Golden Ball winner Luka Modric.

Messi vs Maradona in FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi has played 24 matches across 5 editions in his FIFA World Cup career. He has scored 10 goals and provided 5 assists in these matches. Messi's best performance came in 2014 as he won the Golden Ball award as player of the tournament, scoring 4 times in 7 matches to lead Argentina to the finals. However, his stats in Qatar 2022 are better where he has already scored the same number of goals in two less matches (4 goals in 5 matches) and also provided two assists.

7 games

4 goals

1 assist

1 Golden Ball trophy



2014 was Lionel Messi's best

On the other hand, Diego Maradona played in 21 matches in his FIFA World Cup career, scoring 8 goals and providing as many assists. Maradona led Argentina to a historic World Cup win in 1986, where he gave the most memorable performance in football history. Maradona’s 1986 World Cup triumph was made eternally famous by the ‘Hand of God’ goal against England and then a special solo goal which went down in history as one of the greatest moments in the game.

Messi’s career graph, comparison with Maradona

Messi has had an incredible career where he burst onto the scene as a teenager for Spanish giants Barcelona and made his place in a team filled by heavyweights like Ronaldinho, Andres Iniesta, Xavi and Samuel Eto’o. Since emerging onto the scene, Messi has scored more than 700 times in his club and international career, one of only six footballers ever to achieve the milestone. He has been the top scorer in Europe a record six times and is the all-time greatest goalscorer not just for his country and club but also the Spanish football league La Liga. Messi also holds goalscoring records for a single season (73 club goals and in a calendar year (91 goals).

His compatriot Maradone scored 357 times in his club and country career and was the top scorer in his league six times in his career, similar to Messi. While Messi has 70 goals for Argentina in 138 appearances, Maradona has 34 in 91.

FIFA World Cup 86

Maradona 2-0 Belgium pic.twitter.com/Xsc0yHKrPt — Hamri Karim (@HamriKarim3) December 4, 2022

In terms of team accolades, 6-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi has won 10 league championships and 24 domestic club trophies. Maradona won the league three times and won 8 domestic trophies. In continental football, Messi won 10 trophies while Maradona had just one. The only area where Maradona is ahead of Messi is the greatest international prize for Argentina. While Maradona won the World Cup in 1986, Messi is yet to fulfil his destiny.

All eyes will be on Messi in the Argentina vs Croatia semi-final of FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Lusail Stadium at 12:30 am on Wednesday (December 14) as per India Standard Time.

