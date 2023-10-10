Headlines

Eng vs Ban: England beat Bangladesh by 137 runs to register first win in World Cup 2023

Nushrratt Bharuccha recalls hiding in shelter, crying while stuck in Israel during Hamas attack: 'The final 36 hours...'

Can Kohli break Tendulkar's ODI runs record? Here's what ex-Aussie skipper Ponting says…

RBI bars this bank from onboarding new customers on mobile app

Delhi LG sanctions Arundhati Roy's prosecution for Kashmir remark

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Eng vs Ban: England beat Bangladesh by 137 runs to register first win in World Cup 2023

Nushrratt Bharuccha recalls hiding in shelter, crying while stuck in Israel during Hamas attack: 'The final 36 hours...'

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

World mental health day: 7 Tips to keep your mind healthy and calm

Top 10 medical colleges in India; check fees

Batters who have scored century in ongoing World Cup 2023

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

Israel Hamas War: Tension escalates in India after 18,000 stranded Indians in Israel Seek Help

Israel Hamas War: Conflict turns deadly; Hamas threatens to kill hostages after Israel attacks Gaza

World Mental Health Day 2023 : Is binge eating a mental disorder?

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

Nushrratt Bharuccha recalls hiding in shelter, crying while stuck in Israel during Hamas attack: 'The final 36 hours...'

Author Kanchan Pant's directorial debut Dear Latika to be screened at MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023

HomeSports

Sports

Can Kohli break Tendulkar's ODI runs record? Here's what ex-Aussie skipper Ponting says…

Currently, Sachin Tendulkar reigns the list of smashing the most ODI centuries (49), followed very narrowly by Kohli who has scored 47 centuries.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 07:04 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

World Cup winning captain, Ricky Ponting has predicted about Virat Kohli’s performance in the ongoing World Cup 2023 with regards to beating Legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s ODI record of scoring most centuries.

Currently Sachin reigns the list with smashing 49 centuries in 463 one day internationals, followed very narrowly by Kohli who has scored 47 centuries.

According to the latest episode of the ICC review podcast, Ricky Ponting said, “I think he will. I think he'll definitely get two hundreds, whether he gets the three is another thing.

“But the venues, the wickets and the grounds in India are just so conducive to scoring, making big runs. Who knows with him, it's probably his last World Cup as well."

“If he gets that mindset, and we saw that he's in pretty good touch, and we know with him he's always hungry. He's a winner, he wants success for himself and for his team. There is every chance at the end of this World Cup he could be equal with, if not breaking Sachin’s record, which is remarkable within itself,” says the ex Aussie skipper.

This year, Kohli has already scored two ODI centuries and there are at least eight more ODIs for India to play in the ongoing World Cup 2023 tournament. So, this may be Kohli’s chance to achive a new milestone of scoring the most ODI hundreds or else equals Sachin’s record.  

After beating Australia in the World cup 2023 opener, India is now gearing up for their next match against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi tomorrow (11 October) starting at 2 PM.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

Afghanistan squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen ul Haq.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Shacks in Goa now mandated to serve state’s staple ‘fish curry-rice’

Team India pacer says this side is top favourite at ICC World Cup 2023, shares key to winning third title | Exclusive

'Mere papa ki lungi': Dolly Singh brutally trolled for her 'disastrous' outfit, netizens say 'yeh kaisa fashion hai'

This film has reportedly earned whopping Rs 250 crore even before completing its shoot; not Leo, Dunki, or Salaar

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Use credit cards to avail maximum offers; check details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE