Can Kohli break Tendulkar's ODI runs record? Here's what ex-Aussie skipper Ponting says…

Currently, Sachin Tendulkar reigns the list of smashing the most ODI centuries (49), followed very narrowly by Kohli who has scored 47 centuries.

World Cup winning captain, Ricky Ponting has predicted about Virat Kohli’s performance in the ongoing World Cup 2023 with regards to beating Legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s ODI record of scoring most centuries.

Currently Sachin reigns the list with smashing 49 centuries in 463 one day internationals, followed very narrowly by Kohli who has scored 47 centuries.

According to the latest episode of the ICC review podcast, Ricky Ponting said, “I think he will. I think he'll definitely get two hundreds, whether he gets the three is another thing.

“But the venues, the wickets and the grounds in India are just so conducive to scoring, making big runs. Who knows with him, it's probably his last World Cup as well."

“If he gets that mindset, and we saw that he's in pretty good touch, and we know with him he's always hungry. He's a winner, he wants success for himself and for his team. There is every chance at the end of this World Cup he could be equal with, if not breaking Sachin’s record, which is remarkable within itself,” says the ex Aussie skipper.

This year, Kohli has already scored two ODI centuries and there are at least eight more ODIs for India to play in the ongoing World Cup 2023 tournament. So, this may be Kohli’s chance to achive a new milestone of scoring the most ODI hundreds or else equals Sachin’s record.

After beating Australia in the World cup 2023 opener, India is now gearing up for their next match against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi tomorrow (11 October) starting at 2 PM.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

Afghanistan squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen ul Haq.