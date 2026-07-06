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Can Belgium reverse FIFA's decision to clear Folarin Balogun? Explained

After FIFA's recent decision to suspend the one-match ban on USA's striker Balogun, Belgium exercised its rights and challenged it. Does the Belgian federation's appeal have the potential to reverse the decision? Let's find it out.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 06, 2026, 06:20 PM IST

Can Belgium reverse FIFA's decision to clear Folarin Balogun? Explained
Belgium are set to lock horns with the USA at the Seattle Stadium. (Pic Credits: Instagram/belgianreddevils)
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Ahead of the crucial Round of 16 clash, Belgium is granted the right to appeal FIFA's decision to suspend the automatic one-match ban imposed on USA's star striker Folarin Balogun. The 25-year-old American striker was shown a red card during the Round of 32 clash against Bosnia and Herzegovina. However, the incident sparked controversy when FIFA later announced that the one-match suspension had been put on hold under Article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code reportedly after an intervention by President Donald Trump.

 

Belgium appeals over FIFA's decision

 

Exercising its rights, Belgium challenged FIFA's decision, arguing that the one-match suspension should remain in force. It means the disciplinary process is still in progress as the crucial contest is just hours away. On one hand, the Belgian federation wants that the original punishment to be upheld, whereas USA, on the other hand, continues to await clarity over FIFA's decision.

 

Since Belgium's appeal is officially accepted, all eyes are now on FIFA's next decision as preparations continue for the much-awaited Round of 16 battle in Seattle.

 

Can Belgium's appeal reverse FIFA's decision to clear Balogun?

 

It is believed that Belgium's appeal does has the potential to reverse FIFA's recent decision to allow Balogun to play in the Round of 16 clash after getting a red card in the previous knockout match. It is possible only when the FIFA Appeal Committee finds that the suspension was incorrectly put on hold.

 

Since FIFA's decision to suspend Balogun's one-match ban was an interim measure instead of a final verdict, it remains open to legal challenge. It will be interesting to see whether the Appeal Committee reinstates the ban or upholds FIFA's interim ruling.

 

Whats App Image 2026 07 06 at 7 14 01 AM (1)

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

 

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

 

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

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