Can Bangladesh play T20 World Cup now? What may happen if Pakistan decide not to play?

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi has called the ICC's omission of Bangladesh an 'injustice' and said they will seek their Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's views before making a final call.

The International Cricket Council's (ICC) decision to eject Bangladesh from the 2026 T20 World Cup has taken an unexpected turn, with Pakistan's potential boycott of the tournament throwing Bangladesh's fate into uncertainty. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had refused to travel to India due to security concerns, citing strained diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Pakistan's support for Bangladesh

Pakistan had been the only supporter of Bangladesh's demand to shift its matches out of India, which the ICC rejected, citing an independent check and logistical issues. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is now considering boycotting the World Cup in solidarity with Bangladesh. According to a report by Hindustan Times, if Pakistan decides to withdraw, Bangladesh would be given the opportunity to replace them in Group A and play all their matches in Sri Lanka, as per BCB's original request.

PCB's dilemma

The PCB has already confirmed its squad for the World Cup, but a formal decision on whether they will travel or not is pending. PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi has called the ICC's omission of Bangladesh an 'injustice' and said they will seek their Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's views before making a final call. Naqvi stated that they will decide by Friday or next Monday, which leaves limited time for another team to replace them in Group A.

Potential violation of deal

A report quoted an official saying that if Pakistan withdraws from the tournament, it would be in violation of a deal between the PCB, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), and the ICC. The official added that it was on PCB's demand that an understanding of the hybrid model was worked out between the Indian and Pakistani boards.

Meanwhile, Pakistani media has reported that the PCB is also considering traveling for the World Cup but boycotting the February 15 match against India in Colombo. This move would add another layer of complexity to the already tense situation surrounding the tournament.