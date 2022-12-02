Cameroon vs Brazil Dream11 prediction: Fantasy football tips for CMR vs BRA FIFA World Cup 2022, match 48

Brazil, who has yet to score a goal in the tournament, will aim to keep their pristine record in the 2022 World Cup when they face Cameroon at the Lusail Stadium on Friday.
Tite's players have already qualified for the knockout stages after winning 2-0 and 1-0 over Serbia and Switzerland, respectively, in Group G.
In order to join the Selecao in the round of 16, the African team must not only win three points against Brazil, but also rely on Serbia defeating Switzerland by a single goal.
The fact that Brazil will not field their best team provides an opportunity for Cameroon. Alex Telles is expected to take over at left back for Alex Sandro. Moreover, Tite is expected to offer players like Bruno Guimaraes, Gabriel Jesus, and Antony more playing time.
Match Details
Cameroon vs Brazil
Date: 3rd December 2022
Time: 12:30 AM (IST)
Venue: Lusail Stadium
Cameroon vs Brazil- Dream11 Prediction
Goalkeeper: Devis Epassy
Defenders: Collins Fai, Marquinhos, Alex Telles
Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes, Antony, Zambo Anguissa (vice captain), Martin Hongla
Strikers: Richarlison (Captain), Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting
Cameroon vs Brazil- My Dream11 team
Alison, Charles Castellettom Militao, Marquinhos (VC), Anguisa, Tako Ekambi, Hongla, Casemiro, Raphinha, Vinicisu Junior, Richarlison (C)
Cameroon vs Brazil possible starting XI:
Cameroon: Epassy (GK), Fai, Castelletto, Nkoulou, Tolo, Hongla, Anguissa, Kunde, Aboubakar, Choupo-Moting, Toko Ekambi
Brazil: Alisson (GK), Militao, Marquinhos, Silva, Telles, Casemiro, Guimaraes, Paqueta, Raphinha, Richarlison, Vinicius Jr
