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Cabo Verde's glorious FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign comes to an end as Argentina survive extra-time scare

Lionel Messi-led Argentina survived a major upset in FIFA World Cup history on Friday, defeating Cabo Verde 3-2 in extra time. Here's what happened.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 04, 2026, 06:43 AM IST

Cabo Verde's glorious FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign comes to an end as Argentina survive extra-time scare
Argentina qualify for the Round of 16, beat Cabo Verde 3-2 in extra time. (Pic Credits: Instagram/fcfcomunica)
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Defending champions Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, nearly survived a major FIFA World Cup upset on Friday (local time) by defeating Cabo Verde 3-2 in extra time. With this win, Argentina also advanced to the Round of 16 and will lock horns with Egypt on Tuesday, July 7, at the Atlanta Stadium. Messi opened the scoring in the first half, and he also extended his own World Cup record of most goals in tournament history.

 

It looked like the defending champions would take a cake walk through this as it was 1-0 till half time, but Cabo Verde surprised everyone again when Deroy Duarte scored the equalizer in the 59th minute, and the match went to extra time.

 

Again, it looked like the battle would end in a tie and would lead to a penalty shootout, but things were about to get more crazier. Argentina's Lisandro Martinez gave his side the lead again by scoring in the 92nd minute, but Cabo Verde's Sidny Lopes Cabral levelled the score again in the 103rd minute.

 

In the end, it was Cabo Verde's Diney Borge who had the misfortune to make it 3-2 through an own goal.

 

Whats App Image 2026 06 28 at 7 44 33 AM

 

Cabo Verde's FIFA World Cup 2026 journey

 

The small African nation surprised everyone in the FIFA World Cup 2026 with their performance in the group stage matches. They stunned Spain with a 0-0 draw in their tournament opener, held Uruguay to a 2-2 draw in a thriller, and earned another 0-0 draw against Saudi Arabia to secure a place in the knockouts for the first time ever.

 

Their stupendous performance was even seen in the Round of 32 game against Argentina, where they made it a hard-fought battle for the defending champions.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

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