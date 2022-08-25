BWF World Championships: Saina Nehwal loses to Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the pre-quarterfinal round

Saina Nehwal

Olympic bronze medallist Saina Nehwal was knocked out of the World Championship after going down to Busanan Ongbamrungphan in a hard-fought women's singles pre-quarterfinals here on Thursday. The 32-year-old went down 17-21 21-16 13-21 to her Thai opponent, who extended her head-to-head record against the Indian to 5-3.

The two Indian men's doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty moved into the quarterfinals.

Saina was immediately put under pressure by Ongbamrungphan as she raced to 11-3 in the opening game. The two-time World Championship medallist was able to bridge the gap to 17-19 but Ongbamrungphan held her nerve to take the first game.

The late surge in the previous game gave Saina confidence as the former world No.1 led 11-7 at the break. Playing aggressively, she continued to dictate terms, forcing the match into the decider. The third game was played on an even keel until the interval, but Ongbamrungphan started to gain momentum and opened up a five-point lead as Saina slowly started losing steam.

In the end, the 26-year-old Ongbamrungphan, who has now won the last five matches against Saina, had seven match points as she sealed her quarterfinal berth.

The unseeded Indian duo of Arjun and Kapil had to toil hard for 58 minutes as it came from behind to win the round of 16 clash against Terry Hee and Loh Kean Hean of Singapore 18-21 21-15 21-16. The two have enjoyed a good run in the tournament. They had upstaged eighth seeds and last edition's bronze medallists Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen of Denmark 21-17 21-16 in their second-round match.

Satwik and Chirag, on the other hand, breezed past the Danish pair of Jeppa Bay and Lasse Molhede 21-12 21-10 in 35 minutes.