BWF World Championship: Olympic bronze medalist Saina Nehwal makes winning start to her campaign

Saina Nehwal

London Olympic bronze medallist Saina Nehwal made a winning start to her campaign at the ongoing BWF World Championships 2022, beating Cheung Ngan Yi of Hong Kong in straight games on Tuesday in her first-round match in the women`s singles category.

READ: India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022: Date, Time, Venue, Playing XI, live streaming, all you need to know

The 2015 World championship silver medallist Saina played a hard-fought opening game where she was trailing 4-7 at one point but clawed her way back as she went into the break 10-11.

After that, it was a neck-to-neck battle in which the Hyderabadi shuttler won 21-19. In the second game the two-time world championship medallist Nehwal was clinical in her approach winning four points on the trot and winning the game 21-9. She needed just 38 minutes to wrap up the match 21-19 21-9 and register her fourth win in five meetings.

Saina will now play in the third round as her second-round opponent Nozomi Okuhara of Japan has withdrawn from the tournament. The 32-year-old shuttler will take on the winner of the second-round match between 12th seed Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand and Yvonne Li of Germany.

Saina is the only Indian shuttler left in the women's singles at the World Championships as Malavika Bansod was knocked out in her opening round match. The 2019 champion PV Sindhu could not compete in the tournament due to an injury.

READ: Dinesh Karthik's latest pic all decked up in traditional attire has the wittiest caption, take a look

Earlier in the day, The Indian duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela made a winning start to their campaign at the ongoing BWF World Championships 2022, defeating the Malaysian duo of Low Yeen Yuan and Valeree Siow in their first-round match in the women`s doubles category on Tuesday.

Playing on court 2, they won the match by 21-11, 21-13. Treesa and Gayatri were extremely dominant in their match and defeated their opponent within straight two games to head to the round of 32.