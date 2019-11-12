BWF rankings: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty become 1st Indian men's doubles pair to be ranked in top 10

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's performance helps duo achieve their career-best BWF rankings of World No. 7 in men's doubles on Tuesday.

Satwik and Chirag rose 2 spots from World No. 9 after their run to the semi-final at Fuzhou China Open 2019 last week.

They become the 1st Indian men's doubles pair to be ranked inside the top 10 category of BWF charts.

They are only the third Indian pair after Jwala Gutta-Valiyaveetil Diju and Gutta-Ashwini Ponnappa to be ranked inside the top 10.

The Indian pair won their first Super 500 tournament in Thailand Open earlier this year. They defeated former world champions Li Jun Hui and Liu Yu Chen of China to script history.

Meanwhile, World Championships bronze medallist Sai Praneeth too broke into the top 10 of men's singles for the 1st time in his career.

Sai rose a spot to be ranked No. 10, according to the recently updated BWF rankings.

He has now become only the 7th Indian shuttler after Prakash Padukone, Pullela Gopichand, Chetan Anand, Parupalli Kashyap, Srikanth Kidambi and HS Prannoy to be ranked in the top 10 of men's singles rankings.