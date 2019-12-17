BWF rankings: Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen jumps nine places to reach career-best 32nd spot

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen pocketed his fifth title of the year at the Bangladesh International Challenge.

The 18-year-old Indian defeated Malaysia’s Leong Jun Hao 22-20 21-18 in the summit clash to clinch the title in Dhaka.

He has now jumped nine places to reach a career-best 32nd spot among men’s singles in the recently released Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings.

Lakshya had won his first title of the year at the Belgian International in September followed with wins at Dutch Open Super 100 and SarrLorLux Super 100 in October before claiming the Scottish Open crown in November.

As for the senior players, B Sai Praneeth and Kidambi Srikanth have remained static at 11th and 12th spots respectively.

Parupalli Kashyap remains at 23rd, followed by HS Prannoy (26th), Sourabh Verma (28th), Sameer Verma (33rd) and Subhankar Dey (44th).

Among the women singles, PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal are also stationed at the sixth and 11th positions, respectively.

In the men's double category, the duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have moved up one place to the 12th spot.

In women’s doubles, the top Indian pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy are placed 33rd. The mixed doubles pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Sikki Reddy are on the 28th spot, while the pair of Rankireddy and Ponappa has dropped to the 36th position.