BWF Chief's big statement on Delhi pollution and India open; says 'We hope for players' support'

BWF chief Thomas Lund said Delhi's India Open can't be moved from February for 2027 and 15-point format from 2027 will reduce player injuries.

The BWF World Championships in New Delhi have prepared the venue, but pollution remains an issue for the India Open in February 2026, coinciding with peak pollution levels. Anders Antonsen from Denmark criticised the timing. BWF Secretary General Thomas Lund noted logistical hurdles in rescheduling but stated that air quality typically improves by late January and February. He urged player support for the current schedule while the BWF works on calendar improvements.

Why BWF is changing to 15-point format

According to Lund, starting on January 4, 2027, the 21-point format will be replaced by a 15-point scoring system. He claimed that because players are fitter and the games are harder from the first round, there is a greater chance of injury and physical strain. With 21 points, matches are now again longer than they were under the previous 15-point system, where you had to serve to win a point.

He said the change is an evolution to reduce load and protect player health. Test results indicate that although games will be closer, the same champions will nonetheless prevail. He acknowledged that coaches and players are concerned about adaptation, but he assured them that it will happen swiftly. Even with 15 points, he remarked, some games will last an hour, while others, like this one, will end in 30. He denied that pickleball and padel had caused the adjustment. BWF intends to compete with major Indian sports like cricket while concentrating on its own product.

On technology, prize money and India as market

Lund said BWF has many technology projects in the pipeline, including electronic line-calling on all courts, and will announce them later. He stated that prize money for the World Championships is not currently planned. In order to give more Indian, German, American and Malaysian players exposure, BWF is concentrating on increasing World Tour prize money and broadcasting more matches.

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Concerns about shuttlecock shortages stem from bird flu and rising costs, despite ample supply for major events. The BWF supports synthetic feather shuttles, but quality matching remains a challenge. India is becoming a major badminton market and performer, especially after winning the Thomas Cup, receiving commendation for the Badminton Association of India and government event efforts.