Busenaz Surmeneli vs Lovlina Borgohain boxing semi-final in Tokyo Olympics 2020: Live streaming, when and where to watch

This will be the first Olympic medal for India in boxing in nine years.

Surely Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) has assured herself and the Indians of a medal, but it's the gold that is the aim. She will be facing reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey in the Tokyo Olympic semifinals.

Lovlina has already secured a medal and will be eyeing to create history as she will look to become the first-ever Indian boxer to advance to the Games final.

The 23-year-old girl from Assam, who had started her career as a Muay Thai practitioner, is only the third Indian boxer to ensure a podium finish at the showpiece. Only Vijender Singh (2008) and M C Mary Kom (2012) were the ones to win medals for India.

When will Busenaz Surmeneli vs Lovlina Borgohain semi-final match start?

Busenaz Surmeneli vs Lovlina Borgohain semi-final match will begin at 11:00 AM IST on Wednesday, August 4.

Where will Busenaz Surmeneli vs Lovlina Borgohain semi-final match be played?

Busenaz Surmeneli vs Lovlina Borgohain semi-final match will be played at Ryōgoku Kokugikan, Tokyo, Japan.

Which TV channels will broadcast Busenaz Surmeneli vs Lovlina Borgohain semi-final match?

Busenaz Surmeneli vs Lovlina Borgohain semi-final match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of Busenaz Surmeneli vs Lovlina Borgohain semi-final match?

Fans can catch the live streaming of the Busenaz Surmeneli vs Lovlina Borgohain semi-final match on the SonyLIV website and SonyLIV app in India.