Burnley vs Wolves, Premier League: Live streaming, BUR v WOL Dream11, time & where to watch

Wolverhampton Wanderers are making a trip to face Burnley.

Wolves occupy the sixth position in the Premier League standings while Burnley with a victory would move within two points of their next opponents with two matches remaining.

When and where to watch Burnley vs Wolves

Where and when is the Burnley vs Wolves, Premier League match being played?

The Burnley vs Wolves, Premier League match will be played on July 15, 2020, at Turf Moor.

What time does the Burnley vs Wolves, Premier League match begin?

The Burnley vs Wolves, Premier League match will begin at 10:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Burnley vs Wolves, Premier League live in India (TV channels)?

The Burnley vs Wolves, Premier League live telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India.

How and where to watch online Burnley vs Wolves, Premier League live streaming?

The Burnley vs Wolves, Premier League live telecast will be available online on Disney+ Hotstar VIP for premium users.

Burnley vs Wolves: Predicted Starting XIs

Burnley: Pope; Bardsley, Long, Tarkowski, Taylor; Pieters, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil; Rodriguez, Wood

Wolverhampton Wanderers: Patricio; Boly, Coady, Saiss; Doherty, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Neves, Jonny; Jota, Jimenez