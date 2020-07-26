Burnley vs Brighton, Premier League: Live streaming, BUR v BHA Dream11, time in India & where to watch on TV

BUR vs BHA Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Burnley vs Brighton & Hove Albion Dream11 Team Player List, BUR Dream11 Team Player List, BHA Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips, Burnley vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head to Head.

The Premier League relegation battle will see Aston Villa facing West Ham United on the final day of the campaign.

Dean Smith's side pulled off a victory over Arsenal to climb out of the relegation zone, but they only have a goal difference keeping them out of the bottom three.

When and where to watch Burnley vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Where and when is the Burnley vs Brighton & Hove Albion, Premier League match being played?

The Burnley vs Brighton & Hove Albion, Premier League match will be played on July 26, 2020, at Turf Moor.

What time does the Burnley vs Brighton & Hove Albion, Premier League match begin?

The Burnley vs Brighton & Hove Albion, Premier League match will begin at 8:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Burnley vs Brighton & Hove Albion, Premier League live in India (TV channels)?

The Burnley vs Brighton & Hove Albion, Premier League live telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India.

How and where to watch online Burnley vs Brighton & Hove Albion, Premier League live streaming?

The Burnley vs Brighton & Hove Albion, Premier League live telecast will be available online on Disney+ Hotstar VIP for premium users.

Burnley vs Brighton & Hove Albion: Predicted Starting XIs

Burnley: Pope; Bardsley, Long, Tarkowski, Pieters; Gudmundsson, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil; Rodriguez, Wood

Brighton: Ryan; Lamptey, Webster, Dunk, Burn; Bissouma, Stephens, Propper; Mooy, Trossard; Maupay