Burnley vs Brighton, Premier League: Live streaming, BUR v BHA Dream11, time in India & where to watch on TV

Headlines

7th Pay Commission: Centre may grant employees, pensioners 3% DA hike ahead of Navratri on this date

Meet man who quit govt job to lead Rs 43,461 crore company as CMD

Watch: Mahira Khan's husband Salim Karim calls actress 'very spiritual woman'; photo, video from wedding go viral

'Not looking to escalate situation with India, will continue to...': Canadian PM Justin Trudeau amid strained relations

'KCR wanted to join NDA, told him...': PM Modi hits out at Telangana CM in Nizamabad rally

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man who quit govt job to lead Rs 43,461 crore company as CMD

Watch: Mahira Khan's husband Salim Karim calls actress 'very spiritual woman'; photo, video from wedding go viral

'Not looking to escalate situation with India, will continue to...': Canadian PM Justin Trudeau amid strained relations

7 Interesting facts about lions

8 Bollywood actors who are vegetarians

Pakistani celebs who dated Indian actors

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

Ammy Virk, Binnu Dhillon Talk About Sonam Bajwa’s Wedding, Say They Will Handle The 'Bar' | Part 2

Rahul Gandhi At Golden Temple For 'Sewa;' Cuts Vegetables, Engages In Other Volunteer Services

Gaddi Jaandi Ae Chalaangaan Maardi: Ammy, Binnu, Jasmin And Mahi Talk About Their Film | Part 1

Watch: Mahira Khan's husband Salim Karim calls actress 'very spiritual woman'; photo, video from wedding go viral

Vivek Agnihotri says he knew The Vaccine War wouldn't match The Kashmir Files' success: 'It doesn't have the politics'

Watch: BTS' Jungkook sings RRR's Naatu Naatu live, expresses his wish to visit India for ARMY

HomeSports

Sports

Burnley vs Brighton, Premier League: Live streaming, BUR v BHA Dream11, time in India & where to watch on TV

BUR vs BHA Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Burnley vs Brighton & Hove Albion Dream11 Team Player List, BUR Dream11 Team Player List, BHA Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips, Burnley vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head to Head.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 26, 2020, 07:13 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Premier League relegation battle will see Aston Villa facing West Ham United on the final day of the campaign.

Dean Smith's side pulled off a victory over Arsenal to climb out of the relegation zone, but they only have a goal difference keeping them out of the bottom three.

 

When and where to watch Burnley vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Where and when is the Burnley vs Brighton & Hove Albion, Premier League match being played?

The Burnley vs Brighton & Hove Albion, Premier League match will be played on July 26, 2020, at Turf Moor.

 

What time does the Burnley vs Brighton & Hove Albion, Premier League match begin?

The Burnley vs Brighton & Hove Albion, Premier League match will begin at 8:30 PM IST. 

 

Where to watch Burnley vs Brighton & Hove Albion, Premier League live in India (TV channels)?

The Burnley vs Brighton & Hove Albion, Premier League live telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India.

 

How and where to watch online Burnley vs Brighton & Hove Albion, Premier League live streaming?

The Burnley vs Brighton & Hove Albion, Premier League live telecast will be available online on Disney+ Hotstar VIP for premium users.

 

Burnley vs Brighton & Hove Albion: Predicted Starting XIs 

Burnley: Pope; Bardsley, Long, Tarkowski, Pieters; Gudmundsson, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil; Rodriguez, Wood

Brighton: Ryan; Lamptey, Webster, Dunk, Burn; Bissouma, Stephens, Propper; Mooy, Trossard; Maupay

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

BJP leaders stage protest on Bengal assembly premises, blames TMC for misgovernance

Delhi NCR earthquake: Netizens share scary visuals on social media as tremors of magnitude 6.2 felt in Noida, more

R Ashwin reaches out to former Indian cricket star who criticized his bowling technique on Twitter

'Revealed economic situation of everyone': Nitish Kumar on Bihar caste census data

'Congress has given ghotalebaaz sarkar, everyone is fed up': PM Modi in Chhattisgarh

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE