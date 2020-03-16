Burglars break into Tottenham Hotspur's defender Jan Vertonghen's home, hold family at knifepoint

Tottenham Hotspur's defender Jan Vertonghen's family was held at knifepoint in a burglary when the player was on Champions League duty with his club.

The British police confirmed that four men who were wearing balaclavas and brandishing knives indeed broke into Vertonghen's home in London, CNN reported.

When the incident happened, the defender's wife Sophie de Vries and two children were at home.

"We have been supporting Jan and his family through this terribly traumatic time. We encourage anyone who has any information to come forward to help the police with their investigation," CNN quoted a Tottenham Hotspur's spokesperson as saying.

When the incident happened, the player took part in Tottenham's Champions League match against RB Leipzig.

Last year, Arsenal's Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac were targeted by armed moped riders while driving through north London.