Bundesliga: Union Berlin hold VfB Stuttgart to secure first-ever promotion

Headlines

Pakistan makes a big change to their Asia Cup 2023 squad after 3-0 series sweep against Afghanistan

Meet man who leads Rs 1,18,000 crore company, he's one of India's richest real estate tycoons

Asia Cup 2023: Squad list, date, teams, schedule, venue and latest updates

Some parties that attended BJP-led NDA meet are in touch with INDIA bloc: Congress

'Because of whom it all started': Rinku Singh shares heartwarming post with parents after making India debut

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Pakistan makes a big change to their Asia Cup 2023 squad after 3-0 series sweep against Afghanistan

'Because of whom it all started': Rinku Singh shares heartwarming post with parents after making India debut

ISRO's tweet on Chandrayaan-3 is now India’s most-liked social media post, beats Virat Kohli's record

AI imagines Bollywood, South superstars as cute babies

Lord Shiva to Lord Hanuman: Hindu gods with their divine weapons

Famous scientists that you should know

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Watch: Full Carcade Rehearsal Conducted In Delhi Ahead Of G20 Summit

Exclusive: Ravi Dubey Opens Up About His 'Lakhan Leela Bhargava' Character And 28-Minute Monologue

Chandrayaan-3: 'All Planned Movements Verified' As Pragyan Successfully Traverses 8 Meters On Moon

Anil Sharma opens up about Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 beating Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan: 'kal 500 ho jaugi, phir 1000 jayegi'

Shoojit Sircar reacts to Allu Arjun winning National Award for Best Actor: 'Vicky Kaushal deserved to win...'

Watch: Amid breakup rumours, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor spotted together leaving an eatery in Bandra

HomeSports

Sports

Bundesliga: Union Berlin hold VfB Stuttgart to secure first-ever promotion

Union Berlin were promoted to the Bundesliga for the first time after a 0-0 draw with VfB Stuttgart in the second leg of their relegation/promotion playoff match.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 28, 2019, 03:13 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Union Berlin were promoted to the Bundesliga for the first time after a 0-0 draw with VfB Stuttgart in the second leg of their relegation/promotion playoff on Monday gave them an away-goals victory after the tie finished 2-2 on aggregate.

Union twice hit the post in the 66th and 67th minutes in a very physical encounter, but it was their two goals in the first leg in Stuttgart that secured their spot in the top division next season.

The Berlin club, who will join Hertha as the capital's two representatives in the top division, had finished in the top 10 of the second division in each of the previous eight seasons.

"The team really deserved this after such a season," said club sports chief Oliver Ruhnert. "But it was the toughest route they chose. It is such a great feeling to give people what they have been yearning for."

Union, located in the eastern part of the city and known for their fierce fan loyalty and social engagement, become the 56th club to play in the Bundesliga.

For Stuttgart, who had finished the campaign third from bottom, it was their second relegation in four seasons and their third in the club's history.

"Personally it is very tough to think straight at the moment," said interim Stuttgart coach Nico Willig. "At the end of the day Union are promoted and it is deserved. We failed to stay up. That was the mission and that is why I am very disappointed."

Hanover 96 and Nuremberg were relegated from the Bundesliga while Cologne and Paderborn won automatic promotion to the top flight.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Shrestha Sree, DU grad who aced interview, bagged AIR 444 in UPSC; know her success story

Man with Rs 17 in bank account deposits Rs 100 crore cheque in temple's donation box

Janhvi Kapoor defends Bawaal after film faced backlash for 'trivialising' Holocaust: 'It is all a matter of perspective'

PM Modi in Greece: First visit by Indian PM in 40 years, check complete itinerary

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi to address nation on 104th episode of his monthly radio programme today

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE