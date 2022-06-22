Bundesliga: Bayern Munich signs Liverpool star Sadio Mane until 2025 season

Headlines

Meet richest Indian in Australia with Rs 86180 crore business empire, his net worth is...

LIC Jeevan Labh policy: Invest Rs 252 per day and get Rs 54 lakh at maturity, check details

Weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in Uttarakhand, Himachal, Uttar Pradesh; check lMD forecast here

National Ice Cream Day 2023: 5 bizarre ice cream flavours that may shock you

Google Doodle today celebrates Zarina Hashmi, Indian-American artist's 86th birthday, know all about her

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet richest Indian in Australia with Rs 86180 crore business empire, his net worth is...

LIC Jeevan Labh policy: Invest Rs 252 per day and get Rs 54 lakh at maturity, check details

Weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in Uttarakhand, Himachal, Uttar Pradesh; check lMD forecast here

Thyroid: 10 remedies for Hyperthyroidism and Hypothyroidism

Food items Hrithik Roshan eats for a muscular body

10 superfoods that help fight diarrhea

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Who was Sharda Ranjan Iyengar? First female singer with solo album, her fame pushed Filmfare Awards to change its rules

How Sapna Choudhary, went from earning Rs 3000 per stage show to walking the Cannes red carpet, all you need to know

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

DNA | Why Indian doctors are in high demand in foreign countries

DNA | Monsoon Mayhem: Rain wreaks havoc in many parts of India, Himachal Pradesh worst-hit

Violence in Manipur continues; Mizoram CM appeals for peace, will the normalcy return? | Top Points

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar needs to stop being a lost child, take a stand for herself and others | Opinion

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara donates first salary from ad film to charity, expresses interest in acting

HomeSports

Sports

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich signs Liverpool star Sadio Mane until 2025 season

FC Bayern Munich on Wednesday announced that they have signed Liverpool legend Sadio Mane from Liverpool.

article-main
Latest News

ANI

Updated: Jun 23, 2022, 02:13 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The 30-year-old attacker has agreed on a contract with the Bundesliga record champions until June 2025. Herbert Hainer, FC Bayern president in a statement said: "Sadio Mane is a global star, who underlines the appeal of FC Bayern and will increase the attractiveness of the Bundesliga as a whole. 

READ: 'Nice to finally get the monkey off my back', Liam Livingstone opens up on his IPL 2022 performance

Fans come to the stadiums to see such unique players. It`s great that our board led by Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic have managed to sign a player like Sadio Mane for FC Bayern."Oliver Kahn, FC Bayern CEO: "We are delighted that we`ve been able to recruit Sadio Mane for FC Bayern. 

With his outstanding performances and his great successes at the highest international level over many years, there are very few players like him in the world. We`re sure that Sadio Mane will delight our fans in the coming years with his spectacular style of play. 

He's ambitious and eager to win more titles. This is a very strong package. With players like him at FC Bayern, all the biggest goals are possible.

"After putting pen to the paper Sadio Mane said: "I`m really happy to finally be at FC Bayern in Munich. We spoke a lot and I felt a big interest in this great club right from the beginning, so for me, there were no doubts. It's the right time for this challenge. I want to achieve a lot with this club, in Europe too. During my time in Salzburg, I watched a lot of Bayern games I really like this club!"

READ: After IPL 2022, MS Dhoni attends the birthday party of his close friend, watch viral video

Mane left Generation Foot in his homeland of Senegal at the age of 19 to join Metz in France. After spells at RB Salzburg, where he won the Austrian Bundesliga title, and Southampton, in 2016 he signed for Liverpool, with whom he won the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup in 2019. 

He also played a leading role in the English giants' long-awaited Premier League title in 2020. Last season Mane collected the EFL Cup and FA Cup, as well as being a runner-up in the Champions League and Premier League.

The forward made a total of 269 competitive appearances for the Reds, scoring 120 goals. He has also scored 31 goals in 89 appearances for the Senegal national team, having made his debut at the age of 20. 

(With Inputs from ANI)

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi-NCR news: Several roads opened as Yamuna flood water recedes, check full-list here

Suniel Shetty’s wise words for son-in-law KL Rahul: ‘Stop being…a good boy’

PM Modi receives Proust's novels, replica of Charlemagne's chessmen and more from French President Macron

CUET-UG result 2023 declared: 22,000 candidates scored 100 percentile

India's highest-paid villain charged Rs 25 crore for one film; it's not Prakash Raj, Ashish Vidyarthi, Vijay Sethupathi

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Who was Sharda Ranjan Iyengar? First female singer with solo album, her fame pushed Filmfare Awards to change its rules

How Sapna Choudhary, went from earning Rs 3000 per stage show to walking the Cannes red carpet, all you need to know

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Weight Loss: 5 shakes to keep you hydrated and lose those extra kilos

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE