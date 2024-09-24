After Bumrah picks himself over Virat Kohli on fittest cricketer in team, Ravichandran Ashwin replies, 'Let him say…'

When asked about the fittest player in the ground, Bumrah said, “I know what you are looking for, but I will say my name because I am a fast bowler”

India’s leading fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has shaken the people of cricket after he declared himself a fitter cricketer than India’s captain Virat Kohli, whom most would agree is the fittest cricketer going around. Recently, when asked about the fittest player in the ground, Bumrah said, “I know the answer you are searching for, but I would like to say my name, because I am a fast bowler. I have been playing for a while…and being a fast bowler and playing in this country in the beat takes a lot of requirements. So I will always promote a fast bowler.” This assertion has elicited a lot of criticisms on the social media, with many fans describing him as arrogant.

Bumrah made these comments while encouraging fast bowlers, pointing out the rigorous work that the bowlers do. He said that to bowl in the heat of India and at fast and fast requires hard work and determination. “I think it still requires a lot of effort to be a fast bowler and to play cricket in this country and especially when it is hot,” he continued. However, his critics were quick to remind that Bumrah has been out of many games because of injuries, comparing him to Kohli who rarely misses a game.

The split is clear, and fans are split right down the middle. Kohli’s critics have been told that his fitness regime has become a standard in Indian cricket, while others have come to the defence of Bumrah and his contribution to the team.

Ravichandran Ashwin advised the fans not to overemotional and heaped a lot of praise on Bumrah calling him the ‘crown jewel of Indian cricket’ and comparing him with a ‘Mercedes-Benz’ which needs to be handled with care because of its power.

He added, “Why do you want to make a big deal out of it? Jasprit Bumrah is a fast bowler who bowls at 145 kmph in this heat. He is the crown jewel of Indian cricket, like the Kohinoor diamond. Let him say whatever he wants. Just accept it.”



Ashwin also pointed out that fast bowlers face different kinds of problems and asked the fans to respect Bumrah’s efforts and commitment.