Bumrah’s pillow shopping spree in Japan goes viral: Wife Sanjan's epic reaction

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah's off-field outing in Japan with teammate Axar Patel turned into a viral social media moment after a playful exchange with his wife.

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah's pillow shopping in Japan has become a viral moment on social media. His wife Sanjana Ganesan's funny comment on his video caught everyone's attention. The incident happened in Japan, where Bumrah is currently with the Indian team.

Axar Patel's reel shows Bumrah's custom pillow fitting

In an Instagram reel by Axar Patel, Bumrah is seen in a Japanese bedding studio testing custom-made ergonomic pillows. Store specialists assess his neck alignment and body contours to provide optimal support. The video captures Bumrah's interest in the pillow-making process, showcasing a relaxed moment for the Indian cricketer during their downtime in Japan.

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Sanjana Ganesan's comment and Bumrah's reply

The reel became more popular after Bumrah's wife, sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan, commented on it. She wrote, "You've gone ALL THE WAY to Japan to do THIS?" with a laughing emoji. Her comment teased Bumrah for going to Japan just to buy a pillow. Bumrah quickly replied to her comment playfully. He wrote, "I won't share the pillow when you ask for it," with laughing and victory-hand emojis.

On social media, their adorable banter went viral. The amusing conversation between the couple was adored by fans. Fans are enjoying this humorous off-field moment between Bumrah and Axar Patel during the Japan tour, and it has become a talking point.