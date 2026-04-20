Bumrah's comeback, Buttler's ton and GT victory: Eoin Morgan makes 3 big predictions ahead of blockbuster GT vs MI clash

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IPL 2026 clash between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans grabbed attention after Eoin Morgan predicted a Jos Buttler century, a Jasprit Bumrah wicket and a GT win.
Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans are set for a high-voltage clash in IPL 2026, with predictions already making headlines ahead of the match. The encounter is expected to be crucial for both teams as they look to strengthen their position in the points table.
Ahead of the IPL 2026 match between the Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, former England captain Eoin Morgan made three bold predictions that have grabbed attention. Morgan predicted that star Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah would finally pick his first wicket of the season after going wicketless in the first five matches. Bumrah, who has 183 IPL wickets in his career, serves as an essential bowler for MI, but he has faced difficulties during IPL 2026 because the Mumbai Indians have only secured one victory in their first five matches.
Morgan predicted that Gujarat Titans wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler would score a century in the match. Buttler, who was bought for Rs 15.75 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction, has a strong record against MI, which shows he scored 602 runs in 13 matches at an average of 54.72, including a century and multiple fifties. His third prediction was that the Gujarat Titans would emerge victorious in the contest.
Also read: GT vs MI, Match 30 IPL 2026: Head-to-head record, predicted Playing XI, pitch report and more
The Mumbai Indians are experiencing difficulties during the tournament because they occupy one of the lowest positions in the points table. The team's bowling performance has created problems for them because their staff members, particularly Bumrah, have not been able to take any wickets. Gujarat Titans have displayed a strong performance after winning three out of five matches following their early-season defeat. Shubman Gill, their captain, has demonstrated outstanding performance by scoring three consecutive half-centuries while leading the team. The match creates strategic importance for MI because they attempt to restore their campaign, while GT seeks to maintain their winning streak in IPL 2026.