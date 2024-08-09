Twitter
Sobhita Dhulipala shares romantic engagement photos with Naga Chaitanya: 'Our hearts are as red earth and pouring rain'

Weather update: Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, alert for more showers till August 11; check forecast here

Kareena Kapoor's 'ghoonghat' moment in Karisma Kapoor's wedding video leaves netizens in splits: 'Typical UP bahu'

'Bumrah mera smash nahi khel paaega': Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal responds to KKR star's controversial remark

WATCH: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's surprising temple Visit in Panama during their honeymoon, watch

Bhavish Aggarwal gets richer by Rs 1752 crore after Ola Electric IPO listing, his net worth increases to…

Sobhita Dhulipala shares romantic engagement photos with Naga Chaitanya: 'Our hearts are as red earth and pouring rain'

Weather update: Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, alert for more showers till August 11; check forecast here

8 animals that hibernate in summer

7 high-fiber superfoods breakfasts for gut health

7 foods with more protein than eggs

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

5 World's leading universities for Mechanical Engineering courses

PT Usha to Vinesh Phogat: 5 most unlucky Indian athletes at Olympics

After Ranveer Singh, Bekaaboo-fame Nikita Ghag breaks the internet with her nude photoshoot; see viral photos

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Kareena Kapoor's 'ghoonghat' moment in Karisma Kapoor's wedding video leaves netizens in splits: 'Typical UP bahu'

When Sobhita Dhulipala said she admires this about Naga Chaitanya's ex Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 'The way she can...'

After Ranveer Singh, Bekaaboo-fame Nikita Ghag breaks the internet with her nude photoshoot; see viral photos

Sports

Sports

'Bumrah mera smash nahi khel paaega': Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal responds to KKR star's controversial remark

Saina Nehwal responded to criticism regarding her opinion on the popularity of cricket.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 09, 2024, 08:14 PM IST

'Bumrah mera smash nahi khel paaega': Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal responds to KKR star's controversial remark
Indian badminton star and Olympic bronze medalist, Saina Nehwal, addressed a controversial comment made by Kolkata Knight Riders batter, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, during a podcast on Friday, August 9th.

During an interview on Shubhankar Mishra's podcast, Saina Nehwal responded to criticism regarding her opinion on the popularity of cricket. She defended her statement by suggesting that even a talented cricketer like Jasprit Bumrah might struggle to return her powerful serves.

"Dekhiye aap cricket kya marne ke liye khelenge kya? Mein Bumrah ke saath kyun khelna hai. Agar Bumrah mera saath badminton khelega toh mera smash mera serve nahi khel paaega. 300 kmph joh bhi hai." Nehwal said.

The controversy arose when Saina Nehwal echoed Chirag Shetty's sentiments regarding the lack of recognition for badminton players. This came after the Maharashtra Government awarded INR 10 crore in cash rewards to Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Suryakumar Yadav for their T20 World Cup triumph.

During an interview on Nikhil Simha's podcast last month, the Indian badminton legend expressed her belief that it was unjust for cricket to receive all the attention. She called for equal treatment for all sports, emphasizing the need for fair recognition and support across the board.

"Sometimes, I feel bad that cricket gets all the attention. The thing about cricket is. if you see badminton, basketball, tennis, and other sports are so tough physically. You don't even have time to pick up the shuttle and serve, you are like, you are breathing so hard. A game like cricket gets so much of attention where I believe skill is more important.

Nehwal's statement prompted Angkrish Raghuvanshi to respond with a reference to Jasprit Bumrah.

Raghuvanshi wrote, "Let's see how she handles it when Bumrah bowls 150 km/h bouncers at her."

However, Angkrish Raghuvanshi was compelled to delete the tweet and issue an apology, acknowledging that his joke was immature.

"I'm sorry everyone, I meant my remarks as a joke, looking back I think it was a really immature joke. I realize my mistake and I sincerely apologize." KKR batter wrote on X.

Raghuvanshi was a key player for the Kolkata Knight Riders, who secured their fourth IPL title this year. The 19-year-old made debut in the IPL, scoring 163 runs, including a half-century, with an average of 23.29 and a striking rate of 155.24 in 10 matches.

Raghuvanshi also represented the India U-19 team, which emerged victorious in the 2020 U19 World Cup Final by defeating England in a thrilling match. 

Also read| PM Narendra Modi calls Neeraj Chopra after Olympics silver, hails his grit and mother's sportsman spirit

