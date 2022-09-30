'Bumrah is like a Ferrari, not your Toyota Corolla': Salman Butt stern warning for Team India

File Photo

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt believes India's fast bowling star Jasprit Bumrah should consider playing less matches in the future.

This year has been difficult for Jasprit Bumrah due to injuries. The 28-year-old missed the Asia Cup 2022 campaign owing to a back ailment and might miss the T20 World Cup 2022 due to a back stress fracture.

Salman Butt, speaking on his YouTube channel, emphasized how the Indian pacer's unconventional bowling style takes a toll on his back. The Pakistan veteran went on to say that playing in all three forms on a continuous basis, while still competing in the Indian Premier League (IPL), might endanger the speedster's future.

"Bumrah's action is such that it puts immense load on his back. He plays all three formats and then there is the IPL as well, which is a long tournament. So, India will have to pick and choose. Bumrah is like a Ferrari, or an Aston Martin or a Lamborghini. These are luxury cars which have speed. These are called 'weekend cars'. They are not your everyday Toyota Corolla, that can be driven everywhere. Anyone can scratch it and it wouldn't make a difference. Weekend cars are meant to be driven only on weekends. A genuine fast bowler like Bumrah needs to be managed carefully. Don't play him in every match," Butt said in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

Butt outlined how Bumrah's injury might provide India with an excellent opportunity to mold its future generation of fast bowlers. With Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, and Mohammed Siraj available, the former Pakistan captain believes the three teenagers must up to the occasion and share the World Cup load.

"Bumrah is a bowler of superior quality. He is experienced, a match-winner, can bowl in the middle and death overs, puts pressure early. He is a very versatile bowler and his void will be felt for sure. But then again, it depends how India decide to view this situation. It is a great chance for youngsters to step up. When Bumrah will regain fitness, he will return to the Playing XI, but until then who becomes Bumrah remains to be seen," he added.

This isn't the first time Bumrah's back has kept him out. Bumrah missed a significant period of cricket in 2019 owing to the same issue, which just reappeared before of the Asia Cup. Bumrah played two T20Is against Australia before missing the opening match of the South Africa series owing to back problems.

Rest is the only way to heal a stress fracture, which does not require surgery. But, considering Bumrah's lengthy history of playing for India, whether it was inevitable would be a hotly debated topic.

