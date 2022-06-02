Bulgaria vs North Macedonia, UEFA Nations League: Live streaming, BGR vs MKD, time in India IST & where to watch on TV

Bulgaria vs North Macedonia

Bulgaria and North Macedonia will be facing each other in Group C4 of the UEFA Nations League. Both sides will be looking to start their campaign on a winning note and make amends for their woeful run in the last campaign.

While Bulgaria will look to end their dry spell and get their Nations League campaign up and running, North Macedonia will head into this clash on a run of three wins from their last four outings.

When and where to watch Bulgaria vs North Macedonia, the UEFA Nations League match

Where and when is Bulgaria vs North Macedonia, UEFA Nations League match being played?

Bulgaria vs North Macedonia, UEFA Nations League match will be played on June 2, 2022, at Ludogorets Arena.

What time does Bulgaria vs North Macedonia, UEFA Nations League match begin?

Bulgaria vs North Macedonia, UEFA Nations League match will begin at 09:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Bulgaria vs North Macedonia, and UEFA Nations League live in India (TV channels)?

Bulgaria vs North Macedonia, UEFA Nations League live match will be telecasted on Sony Network in India.

How and where to watch online Bulgaria vs North Macedonia, UEFA Nations League live streaming?

Bulgaria vs North Macedonia, UEFA Nations League live telecast will be available online on SonyLiv in India.

Bulgaria vs North Macedonia​, UEFA Nations League Dream11:

Bulgaria: Nikolay Mihaylov; Ivan Turitsov, Andrea Hristov, Petko Hristov, Edisson Jordanov; Kristiyan Malinov, Emil Kostadinov, Todor Nedelev; Kiril Despodov; Martin Minchev, Radoslav Kirilov

North Macedonia: Stole Dimitrievski; Stefan Ashkovski, Darko Velkovski, Visar Musliu, Ezgjan Alioski; Stefan Spirovski, Enis Bardhi, Eljif Elmas; Boban Nikolov, Milan Ristovski, Aleksandar Trajkovski