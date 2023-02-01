Budget 2023: Sports ministry gets Rs 700 cr plus boost ahead of Asian Games, Paris Olympics

Anurag Thakur, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports saw a significant increase in its budget allocation for 2023-2024, with a record-breaking INR 3397.32 crores - a jump of INR 723.97 crore compared to the revised 2022-2023 budget (Rs 2,673.35 cr).

Khelo India, a scheme that works to develop athletes at the grassroots level, was allocated INR 1045 crores - a decrease of INR 10 crores from the previous fiscal year. However, when compared to the revised estimates of the previous year, the allocated amount is a remarkable increase of more than INR 400 crores. Ultimately, the success of the scheme will depend on the revised estimates of the current year.

The allocation to National Sports Federations has increased by INR 45 crore, bringing the total to INR 325 crore. The Sports Authority of India has also seen an increase in its budget, with the numbers standing at INR 785.52 crore compared to the revised estimate of FY22 - 749.43 crores. Unfortunately, the Incentive to Sports Persons has seen a decrease in its budget allocation, dropping from INR 55 crore to INR 45 crore.

Last year, INR 30 crore was allocated to the Commonwealth Games, which falls under the Khelo India budget, and INR 1 crore was the figure that emerged in the revised estimates. This year, the allocation has remained unchanged at INR 30 crore. However, the revised estimate will need to be taken into account at a later date.

The budget allocated to other autonomous bodies such as Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan and Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development, which includes SAI, has increased significantly to INR 1435.58 crore. It is noteworthy that the actual allocated amount for the previous year was INR 1188 crore, but the revised estimate came in at INR 1316.13 crore, indicating a substantial increase.

Assistance to National Sports Federations-

2023- 325 cr

2022- 280 cr

Khelo India

2023- 1000 cr

2022- 974 cr

Total-Central Sector Schemes/Projects

2023- 1913.51 cr

2022- 1832.50 cr

