Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports
topStoriesenglish

Budget 2023: Sports ministry gets Rs 700 cr plus boost ahead of Asian Games, Paris Olympics

The amount is more than the revised budget of the previous financial year (2022-23) when the ministry received Rs 2,673.35 crore, as against the actual allocation of Rs 3,062.60 crore.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 06:07 PM IST

Budget 2023: Sports ministry gets Rs 700 cr plus boost ahead of Asian Games, Paris Olympics
Anurag Thakur, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports saw a significant increase in its budget allocation for 2023-2024, with a record-breaking INR 3397.32 crores - a jump of INR 723.97 crore compared to the revised 2022-2023 budget (Rs 2,673.35 cr). 

Khelo India, a scheme that works to develop athletes at the grassroots level, was allocated INR 1045 crores - a decrease of INR 10 crores from the previous fiscal year. However, when compared to the revised estimates of the previous year, the allocated amount is a remarkable increase of more than INR 400 crores. Ultimately, the success of the scheme will depend on the revised estimates of the current year.

The allocation to National Sports Federations has increased by INR 45 crore, bringing the total to INR 325 crore. The Sports Authority of India has also seen an increase in its budget, with the numbers standing at INR 785.52 crore compared to the revised estimate of FY22 - 749.43 crores. Unfortunately, the Incentive to Sports Persons has seen a decrease in its budget allocation, dropping from INR 55 crore to INR 45 crore.

Last year, INR 30 crore was allocated to the Commonwealth Games, which falls under the Khelo India budget, and INR 1 crore was the figure that emerged in the revised estimates. This year, the allocation has remained unchanged at INR 30 crore. However, the revised estimate will need to be taken into account at a later date.

The budget allocated to other autonomous bodies such as Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan and Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development, which includes SAI, has increased significantly to INR 1435.58 crore. It is noteworthy that the actual allocated amount for the previous year was INR 1188 crore, but the revised estimate came in at INR 1316.13 crore, indicating a substantial increase.

Assistance to National Sports Federations-

  • 2023- 325 cr
  • 2022- 280 cr

Khelo India

  • 2023- 1000 cr
  • 2022- 974 cr

Total-Central Sector Schemes/Projects

  • 2023- 1913.51 cr
  • 2022- 1832.50 cr

(With inputs from Agencies)

READ| 'Need some education and manner classes': Fans slam Naseem Shah for body shaming Azam Khan in BPL 2023

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Post Office Saving Schemes: PPF, NSC, SCSS, Sukanya Samriddhi, check new interest rates, benefits
Yearender 2022: Lata Mangeshkar, Sidhu Moose Wala, Raju Srivastava, Deepesh Bhan, artists who passed away
Shark Tank judge Namita Thapar net worth, business empire, lavish house, fee per episode; all you need to know
From Esha Gupta to Elli Avram, gorgeous ladies Hardik Pandya dated before marrying Natasha Stankovic
State Bank of India to deliver money to your home: Step-by-step guide
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Union Budget 2023: Netizens start meme fest after FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces new income tax slabs
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.