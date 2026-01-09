Brooklyn Beckham serves legal notice to parents David Beckham and Victoria, bars direct contact as family rift deepens

Brooklyn Beckham has reportedly served a legal notice to parents David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, restricting all communication to lawyers only. The dramatic move has intensified speculation around a deepening family rift, triggering widespread discussion across global media and social platforms.

Significant rifts have surfaced within the Beckham family, as David and Victoria have allegedly received a legal notice from their estranged son, Brooklyn. Tensions began to rise between Brooklyn's parents and his wife, Nicola Peltz, prompting Victoria to make several attempts to repair the relationship through minor gestures on social media. Unfortunately, these attempts seem to have backfired. The legal notice sent by Brooklyn reportedly forbids his parents from tagging him in any social media posts. This comes after Brooklyn's recent choice to block both his parents and siblings on Instagram—a decision reportedly made after Victoria 'liked' a video of a roast chicken he posted.

Interestingly, Brooklyn has not blocked his grandparents or other extended family members; he still welcomes their frequent comments on his posts.

As reported by The Sun US, Brooklyn initially sent a letter to David and Victoria last summer, insisting that all communication be conducted solely through their lawyers. He and Nicola are said to have decided to block the couple only after his parents disregarded this request.

A source cited in the report mentioned: "Truly, people do not know the full facts of this heartbreaking tale, and think Brooklyn was just being truculent when he blocked his parents. The reality is that he issued them a letter at the end of last summer, asking for any correspondence to go via lawyers only, as he wanted to try and make amends privately, not publicly. He felt his parents continued to ignore his wishes and kept mentioning him online instead of reaching out privately."

While there is still a chance for reconciliation, the outlook appears much more dire than it was first thought.

"For their part, David and Victoria have simply tried to let their beloved eldest son know the door is always open, and that they still care," the source added. "After this letter, they had no other physical means of reaching out to him, so what were they to do? They, of course, feel utterly bemused and devastated by this latest turn of events. There is no malice on their part, only concern."

In the end, it is evident that any potential reconciliation must occur away from the public eye. However, with communication limited to legal avenues, that possibility seems quite distant. David and Victoria are currently represented by Harbottle & Lewis, the same law firm that serves King Charles, which charges £800 per hour.

Also read| Rohit Sharma's priceless reaction to Jay Shah's 'our captain' remark in front of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani goes viral