Brighton vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2019-20: Live streaming, Dream11, teams, time in India & where to watch

Brighton & Hove Albion face Bournemouth at the Amex Stadium.

Both sides are sitting on the same points in the Premier League table.

The home side currently have a minor advantage having scored two more goals than their opponents, with the teams sitting in 15th and 16th place respectively.

When and where to watch Brighton vs Bournemouth

Where and when is the Brighton vs Bournemouth Premier League match being played?

The Brighton vs Bournemouth, Premier League match will be played on December 28, 2019, at Falmer Stadium.

What time does the Brighton vs Bournemouth, Premier League match begin?

The Brighton vs Bournemouth match will begin at 6:00 PM IST on Saturday.

Where to watch Brighton vs Bournemouth, Premier League live in India (TV channels)?

The Brighton vs Bournemouth live telecast will be on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online Brighton vs Bournemouthâ€‹ live streaming?

The Brighton vs Bournemouth live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Brighton vs Bournemouth: Predicted Starting XIs

Brighton & Hove Albion: Ryan; Alzate, Webster, Dunk, Burn; Stephens, Propper; Mooy, Gross, Trossard; Maupay

Bournemouth: Ramsdale; Stacey, Cook, Mepham, Rico; H.Wilson, Lerma, Billing, Stanislas; King; C.Wilson.