Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United, Premier League: Live streaming, BHA v NEW Dream11, time & where to watch
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United , Twitter
Brighton & Hove Albion welcome an out-of-form Newcastle United side for Premier League clash.
Brighton shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw with Southampton last time out, whereas Newcastle suffered their third defeat in succession.
When and where to watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United
Where and when is the Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United, Premier League match being played?
The Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United, Premier League match will be played on July 20, 2020, at Amex Stadium.
What time does the Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United, Premier League match begin?
The Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United, Premier League match will begin at 10:30 PM IST.
Where to watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United, Premier League live in India (TV channels)?
The Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United, Premier League live telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India.
How and where to watch online Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United, Premier League live streaming?
The Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United, Premier League live telecast will be available online on Disney+ Hotstar VIP for premium users.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United: Predicted Starting XIs
Brighton: Ryan; Lamptey, Dunk, Webster, Burn; Bissouma, Propper, Stephens; Mooy, Maupay, Trossard
Newcastle: Dubravka; Yedlin, Fernandez, Watts, Rose; Ritchie, Shelvey, Bentaleb, Joelinton; Almiron; Gayle