Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal, Premier League: Live streaming, Dream11, teams, time in India & where to watch

Brighton & Hove Albion will host wounded Arsenal as they resume their Premier League campaign.

Brighton & Hove Albion have only won one of their eight EPL fixtures played at home and are currently 15th on the points table.

When and where to watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

Where and when is the Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal Premier League match being played?

The Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal, Premier League match will be played on June 20, 2020, at Falmer Stadium.

What time does the Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal, Premier League match begin?

The Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal match will begin at 07:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Where to watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal, Premier League live in India (TV channels)?

The Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal live telecast will be on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal live streaming?

The Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal: Predicted Starting XIs

Brighton & Hove Albion: Ryan; Montoya, Webster, Dunk, Burn; Mooy, Propper, Bissouma; March, Maupay, Trossard

Arsenal: Leno; Bellerin, Sokratis, Mustafi, Saka; Ceballos, Guendouzi; Pepe, Willock, Aubameyang; Lacazett.