BRI vs CHE Dream11 predictions: Fantasy football tips for Brighton vs Chelsea EPL clash

Brighton vs Chelsea, Premier League

Both Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea will look to return to winning ways as they lock horns at the AMEX on Saturday.

A Graham Potter-shaped void seems to have sucked the ability to win out of the Seagulls. Brighton have played five Premier League games since Potter left the manager's role to take charge of Chelsea. They have not won a single one of them.

Brighton had been in the top four before Potter's departure, but have since dropped to ninth in the rankings. They will be eager to put up a strong display against Chelsea on Saturday, as they are anxious to get back on track.

Chelsea, on the other hand, has gone winless in their previous two Premier League games. Last Saturday, they were held to a 1-1 tie by Manchester United. After Jorginho put them ahead in the 87th minute, Casemiro equalized in the fourth minute of stoppage time for the Red Devils.

Match Details:

Game: Brighton vs Chelsea

Date: October 29, 2022

Kick-off: 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Amex Stadium

Stream: Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD, Disney+Hotstar

My Dream 11 team for the Brighton vs Chelsea match

Sanchez; Veltman, Caicedo, Mac Allister, Welbeck, Kepa; Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Kovacic, Chilwell; Mount,

Predicted playing XIs:

Brighton & Hove Albion: Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Webster; March, Caicedo, Mac Allister, Estupinan; Gross, Trossard, Welbeck

Chelsea: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Thiago Silva; Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Kovacic, Chilwell; Mount, Sterling, Aubameyang

