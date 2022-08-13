Brentford vs Manchester United Live Streaming: How to watch, BRE vs MUN dream11, probable playing XI

Brentford vs Manchester United

Manchester United were dealt a sucker punch as they went down 1-2 against Brighton in the opening fixture of the Premier League 2022-23 season.

United fans had been hoping that the new era under Erik Ten Hag would begin on a positive note but that wasn't the case.

However, given the challenge at hand, fans must be faithful to Ten Hag and must give him some time to steer the ship around.

On the other hand, Brentford were held to a 2-2 draw versus Leicester City, and they will be hoping to steal some more points off United.

Since Brentford are at home, they might fancy a memorable win as well, however, it remains to be seen how this match pans out. All the attention will be on Cristiano Ronaldo, as he seeks an exit from Old Trafford, while former Brentford man Christian Eriksen will hope for a happy reunion.

When and where to watch Brentford vs Manchester United - Premier League 2022-23

Where and when is the Brentford vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 match being played?

The Brentford vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 match will be played on August 13, 2022, at the Brentford Community Stadium, Brentford.

What time does the Brentford vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 match begin?

The Brentford vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 match will begin at 10:00 PM IST on Saturday in India.

Where to watch Brentford vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 match live in India (TV channels)?

The Brentford vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network channels in India.

How and where to watch online Brentford vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 match live streaming?

The Brentford vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 match live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

Brentford vs Manchester United probable playing XI:

Brentford: Jose Raya; Aaron Hickey, Pontus Jansson, Ben Mee, Rico Henry; Vitaly Janelt, Mathias Jensen, Christian Norgaard; Yoane Wissa, Ivan Toney, Bryan Mbeumo.

Manchester United: David De Gea; Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw; Fred, Scott McTominay; Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo; Marcus Rashford.

BRE vs MUN my Dream11 team:

Jose Raya, Pontus Jansson, Ben Mee, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Mathias Jensen, Christian Norgaard, Ivan Toney, Cristiano Ronaldo