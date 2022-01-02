Breaking: PSG ace Lionel Messi tests positive for COVID-19

Argentina and Paris Saint-Germain's star forward Lionel Messi has tested positive for the coronavirus as per the statement released by the club on Sunday. Ahead of PSG's French Cup tie against Vannes, four club players returned a positive test for the virus, and Messi is one of the players infected. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has entered self-isolation, as per the club's statement, and subsequently, will miss the French Cup tie.

Messi endured a difficult start to life in Paris since joining the French giants in the summer after an emotional exit from La Liga side Barcelona FC. However, he won the Copa America with Argentina in 2021 and was subsequently presented with his seventh Ballon d'Or last year.

Tests carried out during the winter break and before the resumption of training revealed 4 positive cases for Covid-19 among the players and 1 positive case among the staff. The people concerned are subject to the Covid protocols. January 2, 2022

More to follow......