Breaking: National-level shooter Konika Layak dies by suicide



National shooter Konika Layak, who received a german rifle from Bollywood actor Sonu Sood earlier in March, died by suicide on Thursday (December 16).

The news has sent shockwaves through the national shooting fraternity, as this is the fourth death by suicide in the shooting community.

As per local reports, Konika was currently training in Kolkata with former Olympian and Arjuna Award winner Joydeep Karmakar. Konika was found hanging in her hostel room on Thursday.

Talking to a leading news site, her coach Joydeep revealed that for the past 10 days, the young shooter was missing a lot of training sessions, and seemed disturbed due to some reason.

However, Joydeep did reveal that the aspiring shooter failed to qualify for the national championships lately, as she was disqualified for target manipulation. Joydeep added that Konika was indeed disappointed after her performance at the GV Malvankar championships.

He further stated, that the news had shocked him to the core and revealed that Konika was due to get married in February next year.

For the unversed, Konika was gifted a brand new german rifle by Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood in March, after a video of her went viral on social media, wherein the young shooter appeared to be using an old rifle for various competitions.

Perhaps the most disturbing thing about Konika Layak’s death is that it is the fourth time in a matter of four months that an aspiring shooter has taken his/her life.

Earlier last week, pistol shooter Khushseerat Kaur Sandhu had died by suicide after registering low scores at the Shooting Nationals. Furthermore, state-level shooter Hunardeep Singh Sohal and Mohali’s Namanveer Singh Brar had earlier taken the drastic step.

